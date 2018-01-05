Schools To Remain Shut Due To Cold Wave Till Monday In Uttar Pradesh The MET department has forecasted a further decrease in temperature in coming few days. As a result, the schools in the state have been asked to remain closed till Monday next week.

Share EMAIL PRINT Schools To Remain Shut Due To Cold Wave Till Monday In Uttar Pradesh New Delhi: North India is in the grip of a cold wave. The MET department has forecasted a further decrease in temperature in coming few days. As a result, the schools in the state have been asked to remain closed till Monday next week. Schools up to class 12 in Lucknow, Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, Varanasi and Allahabad district will remain closed as directed by district authorities.



Regional Met office Director JP Gupta said that the maximum temperature in Lucknow was going to be around 13-14 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at seven degrees Celsius.



The lowest recorded temperature in Allahabad was 6.4 degrees, 6 degrees in Jhansi, 7.5 degrees in Kanpur and 6.4 degrees Celsius in Varanasi.



Last year too, the schools in Lucknow had been closed due to the extreme weather conditions in the winter. In 2017, schools were closed till January 15 when minimum temperatures dropped marginally over the northern part of the country particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining regions.



In another news, Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education released the exam date sheet or time table for class 10 (high school) and class 12 (intermediate) examination today on the official website. High school or class 10 exams will be conducted between February 6 and February 22, and intermediate or class 12 between February 6 and March 10 next year.



