Cold Wave LIVE Updates: Temperatures Dip Across North India; Trains, Flights Disrupted

A train moves on the snow covered Srinagar-Qazigund railway track during heavy snowfall

Here are the updates on the cold wave condition across north India

11:46 (IST) More than 40 people have reportedly died due to the cold wave in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 143 reported news agency IANS.

11:14 (IST) The Dal Lake in Srinagar city froze at many places. Leh was the second coldest town in the state with the minimum temperature recorded at minus 17.4 degrees Celsius while Jammu city recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius. 11:13 (IST) Kargil in Ladakh recorded bone-chilling night temperature at minus 23.6 degree Celsius, lowest in Jammu and Kashmir this season. 10:56 (IST) The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, reported news agency IANS. 10:38 (IST) The maximum temperature today is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius. 10:38 (IST) Visibility stood at 800 metres and humidity was recorded at 87 per cent at 8.30 am today. 10:37 (IST) Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius today morning, the season's average, news agency IANS reported quoting the weather office. 10:35 (IST) Train services were affected in Delhi for the fourth consecutive day with 49 trains arriving late, 22 getting cancelled and 3 being rescheduled due to decreased visibility because of fog and operational reasons.



Several parts of North India including Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region are engulfed in dense fog as temperatures continue to plummet. The northern states are reeling under a piercing cold wave with many places in Jammu and Kashmir recording sub-zero temperatures.Poor visibility has severely affected all three modes of communication, rail-road-air, disrupting daily lives. Trains coming into and leaving from Delhi are being cancelled or rescheduled due to immense fog. Flights are being grounded as visibility levels drop to below 100 metres. Highways are witnessing major accidents and vehicle pile-ups as fog hinders visibility.The cold wave has reportedly claimed 44 lives in Delhi alone this winter. Night shelters provided by the state governments have largely remained ill-equipped to help the homeless fight the gripping cold.