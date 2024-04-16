Watch: Jammu And Kashmir's Sonamarg Receives Fresh Snowfall

The roofs of the tourist resorts and streets were covered under a layer of snow in Sonamarg.

Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district received a fresh spell of snowfall on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Kishtwar district and nearby areas on Monday.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Sonamarg receives a fresh spell of snowfall. pic.twitter.com/FlL74Ijul9 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Srinagar Meteorological Centre had on Monday evening predicted light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches) with thunder at most places in Kashmir Division.

The weather department also predicted rains at a few places in Jammu division during the next 4-6 hours.

