Video: Kashmir Man Returns Foreign Tourist's Lost Phone, Wins Hearts

A foreign national on a visit to central Kashmir's Sonamarg, a famous tourist destination, got emotional after she got her smartphone back that she had lost in the area.

She had apparently lost the phone on her way back to hotel amid heavy snowfall. The phone was later found by a local resident Abdul Rashid, who returned it to her. The woman got emotional after she got her phone back, shows a video, now viral on social media.

The woman, whose nationality and name are not known, thanked and hugged the man for returning the phone.

One of the persons, who shot the video asked the man where he found the phone, "I found it on the road and returned it to her," replied the man.

In the video people can also be heard telling the woman "Don't cry, don't cry, everyone is humble here."

The kind gesture shown by the man has won hearts on the internet. "This is the specialty of Kashmir And also a great sign of honesty," wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the video.

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir parts including Sonamarg has attracted hundreds of tourists from different parts of the globe. Sonamarg, which is located in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, has recorded over 3 feet snowfall since last night.

