Watch: Woman Gets Her Grandparents' Names Inked On Ankle, Their Reaction Is Priceless

A woman named Agustina Wetzel inked her grandparents' names on her ankle in a viral video. The clip shows Ms Wetzel revealing her tattoo to her grandparents and she filmed their response to it. The grandfather broke down after seeing the tattoo and immediately gave her a hug and then she flaunted her tattoo to her grandmother.

A day earlier she had asked her grandparents' to write their names on a piece of paper. She then took their signatures to the tattoo shop to complete the surprise.

The video which was shared on June 5 is now going viral on the internet. When translated to English, the caption read, "I asked my grandparents to write their names for me "for a practical project at the university" but in reality, they were to tattoo them on me, and I will keep their reaction forever."

les pedi a mis abuelos que me escriban sus nombres "para un trabajo práctico de la facultad” pero en realidad eran para tatuármelos, y su reacción me la guardo para siempre. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NcQ0uWUIkH — CQ (@agustinawetzel) June 4, 2022

The internet loved the woman's gesture for her grandparents' and it touched many social media users. So far, the video has over 3 million views on Twitter.

A user wrote, "GRANDPA's are seriously the BEST! I've been missing mine everyday for the last 20yrs. For those lucky, enough enjoy every moment with him." Another user wrote, "So beautiful." "Aww," the third user expressed.

