School Assembly News Headlines (September 28): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 28): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News

In Dramatic Chase, Tamil Nadu Cop Travels 40 kms On Smugglers' Car Roof

"Situation On China Border Stable, No Cause For Concern": Chief Of Defence Staff To NDTV

"View Was To Go With Palantir": Top Defence Official On "AI Spine" For Forces

Body Buried, Hand Sticking Out Of Garden Uncovers Woman's Murder In Jaipur

"Integrate With Us On Mission Mode": Navy Chief To Skyroot At NDTV Summit

Hyderabad Gym Owner Charged For Harassing Woman Cop During Ganesh Immersion

Weather Tomorrow: Heavy Rain Forecast In Parts Of Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya

Bengaluru Man Says Traffic Camera Mistook Guitar For Helmetless Rider, Image Goes Viral

"Good Product But...": Russian Envoy Compares American F-35 With Su-57 Fighter Jet

"AAP Worker Abused My Family": Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma On Slap Row

Top International News

"Serial Practitioner Of Terrorism": S Jaishankar Rips Into Pakistan At UN

'They're Losing So Badly': Trump Rejects Iran Proposal To Open Hormuz

Hindu Man's Body Found Floating In A Drum In Bangladesh

AI Scam Call Costs Italy's Top Bank Rs 10,34,00,00,000. Half Amount Recovered

11 Killed, 30 Injured As Suicide Bomber Blows Up Vehicle At Checkpoint In Pak

"Gonna Be A F***ing Bloodbath": How FBI Uncovered Plot To Attack Trump Event

Netanyahu Says October 7 Attack On Israel Is Like 9/11 Happening 16 Times

At UN, Russia Backs India's Bid For Permanent Security Council Seat

Homes Near US Base In UK Evacuated, Men Detained Over Explosives Offences

1 Killed, Thousands Without Power, Hundreds Of Flights Hit After Storm In US

Top Sports News