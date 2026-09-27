School Assembly News Headlines (September 28): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 28)
School Assembly News Headlines (September 28): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National News
- In Dramatic Chase, Tamil Nadu Cop Travels 40 kms On Smugglers' Car Roof
- "Situation On China Border Stable, No Cause For Concern": Chief Of Defence Staff To NDTV
- "View Was To Go With Palantir": Top Defence Official On "AI Spine" For Forces
- Body Buried, Hand Sticking Out Of Garden Uncovers Woman's Murder In Jaipur
- "Integrate With Us On Mission Mode": Navy Chief To Skyroot At NDTV Summit
- Hyderabad Gym Owner Charged For Harassing Woman Cop During Ganesh Immersion
- Weather Tomorrow: Heavy Rain Forecast In Parts Of Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya
- Bengaluru Man Says Traffic Camera Mistook Guitar For Helmetless Rider, Image Goes Viral
- "Good Product But...": Russian Envoy Compares American F-35 With Su-57 Fighter Jet
- "AAP Worker Abused My Family": Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma On Slap Row
Top International News
- "Serial Practitioner Of Terrorism": S Jaishankar Rips Into Pakistan At UN
- 'They're Losing So Badly': Trump Rejects Iran Proposal To Open Hormuz
- Hindu Man's Body Found Floating In A Drum In Bangladesh
- AI Scam Call Costs Italy's Top Bank Rs 10,34,00,00,000. Half Amount Recovered
- 11 Killed, 30 Injured As Suicide Bomber Blows Up Vehicle At Checkpoint In Pak
- "Gonna Be A F***ing Bloodbath": How FBI Uncovered Plot To Attack Trump Event
- Netanyahu Says October 7 Attack On Israel Is Like 9/11 Happening 16 Times
- At UN, Russia Backs India's Bid For Permanent Security Council Seat
- Homes Near US Base In UK Evacuated, Men Detained Over Explosives Offences
- 1 Killed, Thousands Without Power, Hundreds Of Flights Hit After Storm In US
Top Sports News
- 1st ODI LIVE: Kohli On Verge Of Enormous Record; Gill Goes '4, 4, 4, 6, 4', Slams 50
- Which Team Advances If Ind vs Afg Asian Games Quarter-Final Gets Washed Out?
- Rain Threatens India's Asian Games Opener Against Afghanistan
- South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch
- Ind vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Free Live Telecast
- Emirates Eagles Name Rovman Powell Their Captain, Rope In Mickey Arthur As Coach
- "I Feel The Same About World Cup Final": Kohli On His Unfinished Business
- Sania Makes Big Djokovic Prediction, Backs Him For One More Grand Slam
- Sarvesh Kushare, Ancy Sojan Win Silver; Harita Bhadra Bags Bronze
- 3 Indian Boxers Storm Into Semi-Finals, Assure Medals In Asian Games
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