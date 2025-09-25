School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 26): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 26): Key updates today include activist Sonam Wangchuk saying he would be happy to be arrested anytime if it is for the cause, Wipro founder Azim Premji refusing to open the company's road to ease Bengaluru traffic, and the cancellation of Sonam Wangchuk's NGO's foreign funding licence amid Ladakh protests.

Top National News Headlines: September 26

Sonam Wangchuk On Possible Arrest, Key Allegations



In an interview with NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, activist Sonam Wangchuk said he made appeals for calm in both Ladakhi and Hindi when gunshots were heard and denied the Centre's allegations that he left the protest venue without controlling the crowd. On the possibility of arrest, the 2018 Ramon Magsaysay Award winner said he is "happy to be arrested anytime if it is for this cause."

Azim Premji Says No To Opening Wipro Road For Traffic

Wipro founder and chairman Azim Premji declined a request from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to open the company campus road to outside traffic to decongest the area.

Sonam Wangchuk's NGO Foreign Funding Licence Cancelled

The government cancelled the FCRA registration of Wangchuk's NGO, the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, citing "repeat" violations of laws governing foreign funding for non-governmental organisations.

Sameer Wankhede Challenges 'Bads of Bollywood' And SRK In High Court

Ex-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede has approached the Delhi High Court against the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan over his portrayal in the Aryan Khan-directed web series.

Top International News: September 26

Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus On India and SAARC Revival



Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, speaking in New York, said Dhaka's ties with New Delhi are strained because India opposed last year's student protests that led to the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina.

Canada Arrests Three Khalistanis After NSA Doval Call

Canadian police arrested three Khalistani terrorists, including Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's close aide Inderjeet Singh Gosal, over firearms-related charges during a traffic stop in Ontario on September 19.

US Energy Secretary On Russian Crude Purchases

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Washington does not intend to punish India for buying discounted Russian crude but aims to end Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. He highlighted the "bright future" of India-US ties and called for alignment on the Ukraine conflict.

Indonesia Free Meals Plan Faces Crisis After 1,000 Students Fall Ill



Over 1,000 children in West Java, Indonesia, suffered food poisoning from school lunches, creating a setback for the government's $10 billion free meals programme.

Top Sports Headlines-:September 26

Suryakumar Yadav Attends ICC Hearing Over 'Pahalgam' Comment



Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav attended the International Cricket Council (ICC) hearing regarding his comments after India's Asia Cup 2025 group stage win against Pakistan. He dedicated the victory to Indian armed forces and expressed solidarity with families of Pahalgam terror attack victims.

UEFA Moves Toward Vote To Suspend Israel

European soccer body UEFA is moving toward a vote to suspend Israel's member federation over the Gaza conflict, according to sources familiar with the proposal.