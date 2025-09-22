School Assembly News Headlines (September 23): Top National, World, Sports, Business, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for September 23, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - September 23

Afghan Boy, 13, Lands In Delhi By Hiding In Plane's Landing Gear

NDTV Exclusive - "Foreign Policy Has A Spine Now": Amit Shah Compares Eras Of PM Modi, Nehru

"Her Dreams Are Too Big": Top Court Raps Woman For Rs 5 Crore Alimony Demand

Online Betting Case: Probe Agency Attaches Assets Worth Rs 307 Crore

Lalu Yadav's Daughter Unfollows Him, Brother Tejashwi On Social Media Ahead Of Polls

"PM Modi Hard Taskmaster When It Comes To Public Good": Amit Shah To NDTV

Top International News - September 23

TikTok US To Hold Copy Of Algorithm, Secured By Oracle: White House

Europe Had Over 62,700 Heat-Related Deaths In 2024: Report

Top Sports News - September 23

Sourav Ganguly Returns As CAB president, Outlines Plans For Eden Gardens And Bengal Cricket

R Praggnanandhaa Plays A Game Of Chess With Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani

Pakistan Captain's Bizarre 'Pitch Excuse' After Yet Another Batting Failure Against India

17-Year-Old PSG Star Ibrahim Mbaye Takes High School Exam, Then Joins Teammates For Clash vs Marseille

Top Business News- September 23

FPIs Turn Net Sellers As H-1B Visa Woes Weigh On Markets

Top Education News- September 23