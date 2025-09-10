School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 10): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 10): Mornings are the right time to catch up on the latest developments shaping India and the world. Staying updated with news from national, international, business, sports, and education domains creates awareness and helps students become informed citizens. Here are today's top headlines for your school assembly.

National News – September 10

PM Modi on Trump Post: India and US are “close friends and natural partners”; trade talks to unlock vast potential

BJP-led NDA's candidate Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan elected as India's 15th Vice-President

Four opposition-ruled states tell Supreme Court: President and Governors cannot block bills even if unconstitutional

India reacts cautiously to Nepal unrest; PM Modi appeals for calm

Assam Cabinet clears SOP to identify and deport ‘illegal immigrants' within 10 days

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan files petition in High Court for protection of personality rights

Indore tops national clean air rankings; Delhi ranks 32nd

Kerala asserts Governor must act as a collaborator with state government

Election Commission allows Aadhaar as 12th document for identification, not as proof of citizenship

International News – September 10

Youth-led protests force Nepal PM to resign; ex-PM's wife dies after house set ablaze

Anger over elitism, corruption, and unemployment fuels Nepal's unrest

Protesters in Nepal free former Deputy PM and over 1,000 others from jails

Israeli strike targets senior Hamas leaders in Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza conflict

Sports News – September 10