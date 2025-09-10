School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 10): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 09): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (September 10): Mornings are the right time to catch up on the latest developments shaping India and the world. Staying updated with news from national, international, business, sports, and education domains creates awareness and helps students become informed citizens. Here are today's top headlines for your school assembly.
National News – September 10
- PM Modi on Trump Post: India and US are “close friends and natural partners”; trade talks to unlock vast potential
- BJP-led NDA's candidate Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan elected as India's 15th Vice-President
- Four opposition-ruled states tell Supreme Court: President and Governors cannot block bills even if unconstitutional
- India reacts cautiously to Nepal unrest; PM Modi appeals for calm
- Assam Cabinet clears SOP to identify and deport ‘illegal immigrants' within 10 days
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan files petition in High Court for protection of personality rights
- Indore tops national clean air rankings; Delhi ranks 32nd
- Kerala asserts Governor must act as a collaborator with state government
- Election Commission allows Aadhaar as 12th document for identification, not as proof of citizenship
International News – September 10
- Youth-led protests force Nepal PM to resign; ex-PM's wife dies after house set ablaze
- Anger over elitism, corruption, and unemployment fuels Nepal's unrest
- Protesters in Nepal free former Deputy PM and over 1,000 others from jails
- Israeli strike targets senior Hamas leaders in Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza conflict
Sports News – September 10
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History, Extends Lead Over Lionel Messi With Goal Against Hungary
- PBKS all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai smashes record 20-ball half-century as Afghanistan thrash Hong Kong by 94 runs.