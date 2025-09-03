School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 03): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 03): Good morning, students! This is the perfect time to stay informed about important events across the nation and the world. Keeping track of developments in national, international, business, sports, and education news is essential. Here's a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines - September 3

"We Have Won": Maratha Quota Activist Ends 5-Day Fast Following Breakthrough

Riots 'Conspiracy': Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Rape-Accused Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Flees Custody

BRS Suspends KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Over "Anti-Party Activities" For Unspecified Period

Student Union Elections: Delhi University Replaces Rs 1 Lakh Poll Bond With Affidavit

Over 10,000 Displaced As Yamuna Crosses Danger Level

Piyush Goyal Hopes India-US Trade Deal Can Be Finalised by November

Government Lifts Curbs On Ethanol Production From Molasses

Rajasthan Draft Coaching Centre Bill Drops Age Restriction

Mother, Child Among 5 Dead In Himachal; State Toll Rises To 341

Top International Headlines - September 3

Donald Trump Says US-India Ties 'One-Sided' For Many Years

Shehbaz Sharif To Putin: Respect You Relation With India, But We Also Aim To Build Stronger Ties

US Lawmaker: "Trump's Ego Must Not Harm Strategic Ties With India"

Top Business Headlines - September 3

Next-Generation GST Reforms To Enhance Transparency: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India's Smallest Chip Set To Drive Major Global Technology Change: PM Modi

Top Sports Headlines - September 3