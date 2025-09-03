School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 03): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 03): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (September 03): Good morning, students! This is the perfect time to stay informed about important events across the nation and the world. Keeping track of developments in national, international, business, sports, and education news is essential. Here's a look at the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines - September 3
- "We Have Won": Maratha Quota Activist Ends 5-Day Fast Following Breakthrough
- Riots 'Conspiracy': Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
- Rape-Accused Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Flees Custody
- BRS Suspends KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Over "Anti-Party Activities" For Unspecified Period
- Student Union Elections: Delhi University Replaces Rs 1 Lakh Poll Bond With Affidavit
- Over 10,000 Displaced As Yamuna Crosses Danger Level
- Piyush Goyal Hopes India-US Trade Deal Can Be Finalised by November
- Government Lifts Curbs On Ethanol Production From Molasses
- Rajasthan Draft Coaching Centre Bill Drops Age Restriction
- Mother, Child Among 5 Dead In Himachal; State Toll Rises To 341
Top International Headlines - September 3
- Donald Trump Says US-India Ties 'One-Sided' For Many Years
- Shehbaz Sharif To Putin: Respect You Relation With India, But We Also Aim To Build Stronger Ties
- US Lawmaker: "Trump's Ego Must Not Harm Strategic Ties With India"
Top Business Headlines - September 3
- Next-Generation GST Reforms To Enhance Transparency: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
- India's Smallest Chip Set To Drive Major Global Technology Change: PM Modi
Top Sports Headlines - September 3
- Sanju Samson Likely to Lose Rajasthan Royals IPL Captaincy, Report Suggests
- RR Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi: "Actually 14 Years Old or Not..." Shocking Statement
- BCCI Lays Down Strict Rules on Alcohol, Pornography for IPL Title Sponsors
- Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Highlights: Afghanistan Wins By 18 Runs
- Jessica Pegula Reaches US Open Semifinals With Victory Over Barbora Krejcikova