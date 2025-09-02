School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 02): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 02): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

National Headlines - September 02

Amid Trump's tariff moves, SCO rejects coercive trade measures

Supreme Court upholds 85% MBBS quota for Telangana residents

Bombay High Court directs Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to clear occupied Mumbai spaces by noon today

SCO criticises Pahalgam reference; India raises objections to BRI through PoK

SC questions exclusion of minority institutions from Right to Education Act

India remains the only SCO nation not supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative

Election Commission to accept Bihar roll objections beyond September 1

Bus vandalised, passenger attacked as Maratha agitation disrupts Mumbai

India, US begin their biggest-ever Army drill in Alaska amid tariff tensions

Aadhaar cannot serve as sole proof of citizenship, rules Supreme Court

BJP joins CPI(ML) Liberation and RJD in filing SIR claims on last day

Rahul Gandhi says he will soon "drop a hydrogen bomb" on vote rigging

International Headlines - September 02

US President Donlad Trump claims India has offered to slash tariffs "to zero"

Earthquake of magnitude 6 kills 800 in Afghanistan, nearly 3,000 injured

Putin defends invasion of Ukraine, blames West-backed Kyiv coup for conflict

India among nations condemning US and Israeli strikes on Iran

Modi-Putin ties trend on Chinese social media as "brothers-in-arms" debate

Bangladesh CEC distances self from poll preparation blame, says aligned with govt orders

New Zealand eases rules for foreigners to attract high-net-worth homebuyers

Business Headlines - September 02

GST revenue rises 6.5%, largely from domestic sources

Flipkart secures majority stake in content platform Pinkvilla

Govt intensifies trade diplomacy to boost Indian exports

Sports Headlines - September 02