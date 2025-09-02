Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 02): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 02): Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you.

School Assembly News Headlines (September 02): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

National Headlines - September 02

  • Amid Trump's tariff moves, SCO rejects coercive trade measures
  • Supreme Court upholds 85% MBBS quota for Telangana residents
  • Bombay High Court directs Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to clear occupied Mumbai spaces by noon today
  • SCO criticises Pahalgam reference; India raises objections to BRI through PoK
  • SC questions exclusion of minority institutions from Right to Education Act
  • India remains the only SCO nation not supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative
  • Election Commission to accept Bihar roll objections beyond September 1
  • Bus vandalised, passenger attacked as Maratha agitation disrupts Mumbai
  • India, US begin their biggest-ever Army drill in Alaska amid tariff tensions
  • Aadhaar cannot serve as sole proof of citizenship, rules Supreme Court
  • BJP joins CPI(ML) Liberation and RJD in filing SIR claims on last day
  • Rahul Gandhi says he will soon "drop a hydrogen bomb" on vote rigging

International Headlines - September 02

  • US President Donlad Trump claims India has offered to slash tariffs "to zero"
  • Earthquake of magnitude 6 kills 800 in Afghanistan, nearly 3,000 injured
  • Putin defends invasion of Ukraine, blames West-backed Kyiv coup for conflict
  • India among nations condemning US and Israeli strikes on Iran
  • Modi-Putin ties trend on Chinese social media as "brothers-in-arms" debate
  • Bangladesh CEC distances self from poll preparation blame, says aligned with govt orders
  • New Zealand eases rules for foreigners to attract high-net-worth homebuyers

Business Headlines - September 02

  • GST revenue rises 6.5%, largely from domestic sources
  • Flipkart secures majority stake in content platform Pinkvilla
  • Govt intensifies trade diplomacy to boost Indian exports

Sports Headlines - September 02

  • ICC announces record Rs 122.5 crore prize pool for Women's ODI World Cup
  • Rashid Khan sets historic T20I world record as Afghanistan beat UAE by 38 runs
  • Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah pass fitness test ahead of Asia Cup: Report
