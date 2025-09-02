School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 02): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 02): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (September 02): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
National Headlines - September 02
- Amid Trump's tariff moves, SCO rejects coercive trade measures
- Supreme Court upholds 85% MBBS quota for Telangana residents
- Bombay High Court directs Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to clear occupied Mumbai spaces by noon today
- SCO criticises Pahalgam reference; India raises objections to BRI through PoK
- SC questions exclusion of minority institutions from Right to Education Act
- India remains the only SCO nation not supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative
- Election Commission to accept Bihar roll objections beyond September 1
- Bus vandalised, passenger attacked as Maratha agitation disrupts Mumbai
- India, US begin their biggest-ever Army drill in Alaska amid tariff tensions
- Aadhaar cannot serve as sole proof of citizenship, rules Supreme Court
- BJP joins CPI(ML) Liberation and RJD in filing SIR claims on last day
- Rahul Gandhi says he will soon "drop a hydrogen bomb" on vote rigging
International Headlines - September 02
- US President Donlad Trump claims India has offered to slash tariffs "to zero"
- Earthquake of magnitude 6 kills 800 in Afghanistan, nearly 3,000 injured
- Putin defends invasion of Ukraine, blames West-backed Kyiv coup for conflict
- India among nations condemning US and Israeli strikes on Iran
- Modi-Putin ties trend on Chinese social media as "brothers-in-arms" debate
- Bangladesh CEC distances self from poll preparation blame, says aligned with govt orders
- New Zealand eases rules for foreigners to attract high-net-worth homebuyers
Business Headlines - September 02
- GST revenue rises 6.5%, largely from domestic sources
- Flipkart secures majority stake in content platform Pinkvilla
- Govt intensifies trade diplomacy to boost Indian exports
Sports Headlines - September 02
- ICC announces record Rs 122.5 crore prize pool for Women's ODI World Cup
- Rashid Khan sets historic T20I world record as Afghanistan beat UAE by 38 runs
- Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah pass fitness test ahead of Asia Cup: Report