School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 25): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 25): Today's key updates include the government blaming activist Sonam Wangchuk for Wednesday's clashes in Ladakh that killed four and injured 70, leading to curfew in Leh; CBSE releasing tentative date sheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026; and the Modi government approving over 10,000 new medical seats in government colleges.

Top National Headlines

Centre Blames Sonam Wangchuk for Ladakh Violence



The government stated that activist Sonam Wangchuk's remarks provoked clashes in Ladakh, leaving four dead and 70 injured.

Protesters demanding statehood confronted the police, but authorities say local youth were misled for political motives.

Aadhaar Mandatory For Voter Roll Changes

The Election Commission clarified that any online voter addition, deletion, or modification now requires an Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Applications without it will not be processed.

J&K Police Arrest Man in Pahalgam Attack Case

Authorities have arrested a man who provided logistical support to terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Defence Chief Anil Chauhan's Tenure Extended

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's tenure has been extended until May 2026.

Top International Headlines

Kremlin Rejects Trump's Comments on Russia

Russia dismissed Trump's remarks, stating it is economically stable and a "real bear," not a "paper tiger."

Trump on Ukraine War: Relationship With Putin 'Meant Nothing'

Former US President Trump said he expected the Ukraine conflict to be easily resolved due to his ties with Putin, but that relationship proved ineffective.

India Criticizes Pakistan At UNHRC

India accused Pakistan of attacking its own citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while making false allegations against New Delhi at the UN Human Rights Council.

Top Sports Headlines

Abhishek Sharma Makes Asia Cup History

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma hit 16 sixes in Asia Cup 2025, becoming the first to surpass 15 in a single edition, including a 25-ball fifty against Bangladesh.

India vs West Indies Test Squad Update

BCCI is expected to announce the squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies on September 25 at 12:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan Women's Football Team to Play First Official Games

The refugee-based Afghan women's team will participate in a FIFA-backed four-team tournament in Dubai from October 23-29, facing UAE, Chad, and Libya.

Tiafoe, Shapovalov Exit Japan Open Early

Frances Tiafoe smashed his racket after a first-round loss to Marton Fucsovics. Denis Shapovalov also suffered an upset defeat.

Education Headlines

Modi Government Approves 10,023 New Medical Seats



The Union Cabinet approved 5,000 PG and 5,023 MBBS seats in government medical colleges to boost healthcare education.

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Scheduled

Class 10 and 12 board exams will be held from February 17 to July 15, 2026, with around 45 lakh students expected to appear.