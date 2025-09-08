School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 08): Top National, World, Business, Sports, And Education Updates

Stay updated with the latest national, international, business, sports, and education developments as you begin your day. From the rising flood in Punjab to global diplomatic shifts, key business announcements, and sporting triumphs, here are today's top stories.

National News

• Punjab Floods: Schools and colleges to reopen from today.

• BJP Workshop: PM Narendra Modi attends party MPs' workshop; resolution on GST reforms passed.

• Economy Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government keeping a "close watch" on exchange rates.

• India-US Ties: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urges caution over Donald Trump's "new tone" towards India.

International News

• Russia Sanctions: US official says more tariffs on Russian oil buyers could pressure President Putin.

• Trump's Stand: Donald Trump signals readiness to impose fresh sanctions on Russia.

• Historic Canonisation: Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old, set to become the first millennial saint.

Business Updates

• ONGC Partnership: Japan's Mitsui to operate ONGC's large ethane carriers.

• JK Cement Expansion: Begins work on ₹3,000-crore greenfield plant in Jaisalmer.

• Banking Dividend: J&K Bank hands over ₹130.7-crore dividend for FY25 to the UT administration.

• Auto Sector Outlook: Industry expected to return to 7% growth with GST rate rationalisation.

Sports Headlines

• Hockey Glory: India outclass South Korea 4-1 to lift the Asia Cup title and qualify for the World Cup.

• Tennis Milestone: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner to win his sixth Grand Slam at the US Open.

• Cricket Shock: England thrash South Africa in the 3rd ODI, handing them a heavy defeat.

• Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins record-breaking Italian Grand Prix, halting McLaren's momentum.

Education Updates

• CAT 2025: Registration closes on September 13; candidates advised to check exam dates and top MBA colleges.

• SSC CGL 2025: Tier-1 exam admit cards to be released soon.

• SBI Clerk 2025: Preliminary examination scheduled to begin on September 20.