School Assembly News Headlines (November 2): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: "She Is Not Christian, Has No Plans To Convert
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 2, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - November 2
- 4-Month-Old 'Mini Tirupati' Temple Had Same Entry-Exit: Lapses Exposed
- India To Launch Heaviest Satellite For Naval Ops Tomorrow: 10 Points
- 9 Killed In Stampede At Venkateswara Temple In Andhra On Ekadashi
- Chandrababu Naidu Blames Temple Authorities For Stampede, Jagan Reddy Slams Negligence
- Kanhaiya Kumar Tells NDTV Why He's Not Fighting Bihar Election
- "Pained, Sleepless": AIADMK Leader Expelled After Half-A-Century With Party
- Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced Across Metro Cities. Check Rates Here
- Mobile Phones Worth Rs 24 Lakh Stolen At Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert
- Adani Defence Wins SIDM Champion Award 2025 For Kanpur Ammunition Complex
- Maharashtra Opposition Holds March Against Voter List Irregularities
Top International News - November 2
- Comando Vermelho, The Most Powerful Brazil Gang Targeted In Rio Raids
- "She Is Not Christian, Has No Plans To Convert": JD Vance On Wife Amid Row
- 'American Dream For Americans': US Calls Out H-1B Visa 'Abuse' In New Video
- "Trying To Remove As Many As We Can": JD Vance On Illegal Migrants
Top Sports News - November 2
- BCCI To Reward Rs 125 Crore If India Win Women's World Cup? Report Says This
- Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Hospital In Sydney. BCCI Provides Massive Injury Update
- Rohan Bopanna, India's Two-Time Tennis Grand Slam Winner, Announces Retirement
- Smriti Mandhana Can't Keep Calm, Hugs Jemimah Rodrigues As India Reach Women's World Cup Final
- "I Can't Do This": Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Shocking Mid-Match Chat During Australia Clash
Top Business News- November 2
- GST Collections In October Reach Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore, Up 4.6 Per Cent YoY
- Soon, You'll Be Able To Trach Which Stocks Indian Politicians Have Invested In