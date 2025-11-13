School Assembly News Headlines (November 14): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Tamil Nadu Hikes Dearness Allowance By 3%
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 14, 2025 (Friday), bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - November 14
- Aadhaar Body Says 34 Lakh Card Holders Identified As "Deceased" In Bengal
- Terror Suspect Was In Touch With Pulwama Attack Mastermind's Wife: Sources
- Tamil Nadu Hikes Dearness Allowance By 3% For Government Staff, Teachers
- Retired Mumbai Lawyer Loses Nearly Rs 10 Crore In Fake Trading Racket
- Fake Cops Use Bomb Scare For Cyber Fraud, Rajasthan Police Issues Alert
- Supreme Court's "Permanent Damage" Warning As Delhi Pollution Worsens
- Al Falah University Founder Ran 9 Firms, Jailed In Rs 7.5 Crore Cheating Case
- Supreme Court's 'Ban Luxury Cars' Tip For Promoting Electric Vehicles
- This New UIDAI App Makes It Safer And Easier To Carry Your Aadhaar Identity
Top International News - November 14
- Unrest In Bangladesh As Dhaka Court Sets Hasina's Trial Verdict For November 17
- "Pak Ready For Two-Front War": Khawaja Asif's Latest Provocation Against India
- Trump's "Favourite Field Marshal" Asim Munir Gains More Powers
- Donald Trump Signs Bill To End Longest US Government Shutdown In History
- "Delhi Blast Clearly A Terror Attack": Rubio Lauds India's "Measured" Probe
Top Sports News - November 14
- Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Silence On 'Religious Conversion Meeting' Allegations: "People Saying Terrible Things"
- Sourav Ganguly To Become Delhi Capitals Head Coach? Ex-India Captain Hints At 'Full Time' Role With Franchise
- "Not Discounting Sanju Samson": India Great Raises Huge Concern Amid CSK-RR Trade Talk
Top Business News- November 14
- 'Italy Is Disappearing': Billionaire Elon Musk Draws Attention To Italy's Aging Demographic Crisis
- PhysicsWallah IPO: Story Of Explosive Growth, Pivots And Operational Risks