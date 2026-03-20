School Assembly News Headlines (March 21): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

Rs 497 Crore Relief For Exporters Impacted By Middle East
School Assembly News Headlines (March 21): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 21, 2026.
Top National Headlines (March 21)
- Air India's Flight To Nowhere: Wrong Plane, 8 Hours In Air, And A U-Turn
- Wife Not Doing Household Chores Not Cruelty: Supreme Court In Divorce Case
- Boy, 8, Dies After Slipping In Water-Filled Construction Pit In Mumbai: Cops
- Bhagwant Mann Inaugurates Tata Steel's Rs 3,200-Crore Facility In Punjab
- 1.5 Lakh Farmers Hit As Rule To Fix Errors Used To Usurp Land In Maharashtra
- Premium Petrol Price Up By Rs 2, Cost Of Normal Petrol Stays Unchanged
- 'Indirect Yet Palpable': Iran War's Impact On Real Estate In Mumbai
- Rs 125 Crore A Day: Madhya Pradesh's Debt Belies 'Performer State' Title
- Runaway Couple Reaches Supreme Court To Get Married. This Happened Next
- A 1,000-Km Rain Band Is Bringing Storms In India, Pakistan, Afghanistan
- New York-Mumbai Air India Flight Diverted To Saudi Arabia After Fire Indication
- PM Modi Discusses Middle East Situation With Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman Leaders
- Rs 497 Crore Relief For Exporters Impacted By Middle East War Disruptions
- Zomato Increases Food Delivery Platform Fee To Rs 14.90 Per Order
Top World Headlines (March 21)
- The Luxury Life Of British Expats In Dubai Faces A Reality Check
- Iran Officer Said Missile "Surprise" Coming For Israel. He Died Soon After
- Qatar's LNG Exports Disrupted For 5 Years In Iran War: These Nations Impacted
- F-35 Hit Over Iran? Hi-Tech Solution To Low-Tech Problem Likely Backfired
- Iran Officer Said Missile "Surprise" Coming For Israel. He Died Soon After
- The Myth Of Stealth: Iran Puts US' Prized F-35's Name To The Test
Top Sports Headlines (March 21)
- Ex-India Star Quits Commentary, Blames BCCI For 'Colour Discrimination'. Internet Left Divided
- ODI World Cup 2027 Probables Already Decided By BCCI? Report Makes Big Claim
- BCCI Reacts To Reports Of Ajit Agarkar Seeking Extension As Chief Selector
- Watch: Virat Kohli Totally Stumped As RCB's Rs 10.75 Crore Star Bowls Sensational Yorker Ahead Of IPL 2026
- 'Erratic' Abhishek Sharma Gets Brutal Reality Check Ahead Of IPL 2026: "Not 20 Anymore"
Top Education Headlines (March 21)
- Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exams 2026: Result To Be Declared On March 23, Confirms Board
- Only 29% Of Noida Schools Achieve NIPUN Status, Ghaziabad Records Sharp Decline
- CBSE Says Class 10 Results Of Middle East Students To Be Released With All