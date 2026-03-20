School Assembly News Headlines (March 21): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (March 21): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 21, 2026.

Top National Headlines (March 21)

Air India's Flight To Nowhere: Wrong Plane, 8 Hours In Air, And A U-Turn

Wife Not Doing Household Chores Not Cruelty: Supreme Court In Divorce Case

Boy, 8, Dies After Slipping In Water-Filled Construction Pit In Mumbai: Cops

Bhagwant Mann Inaugurates Tata Steel's Rs 3,200-Crore Facility In Punjab

1.5 Lakh Farmers Hit As Rule To Fix Errors Used To Usurp Land In Maharashtra

Premium Petrol Price Up By Rs 2, Cost Of Normal Petrol Stays Unchanged

'Indirect Yet Palpable': Iran War's Impact On Real Estate In Mumbai

Rs 125 Crore A Day: Madhya Pradesh's Debt Belies 'Performer State' Title

Runaway Couple Reaches Supreme Court To Get Married. This Happened Next

A 1,000-Km Rain Band Is Bringing Storms In India, Pakistan, Afghanistan

New York-Mumbai Air India Flight Diverted To Saudi Arabia After Fire Indication

PM Modi Discusses Middle East Situation With Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman Leaders

Rs 497 Crore Relief For Exporters Impacted By Middle East War Disruptions

Zomato Increases Food Delivery Platform Fee To Rs 14.90 Per Order

Top World Headlines (March 21)

The Luxury Life Of British Expats In Dubai Faces A Reality Check

Iran Officer Said Missile "Surprise" Coming For Israel. He Died Soon After

Qatar's LNG Exports Disrupted For 5 Years In Iran War: These Nations Impacted

F-35 Hit Over Iran? Hi-Tech Solution To Low-Tech Problem Likely Backfired

Iran Officer Said Missile "Surprise" Coming For Israel. He Died Soon After

The Myth Of Stealth: Iran Puts US' Prized F-35's Name To The Test

Top Sports Headlines (March 21)

Ex-India Star Quits Commentary, Blames BCCI For 'Colour Discrimination'. Internet Left Divided

ODI World Cup 2027 Probables Already Decided By BCCI? Report Makes Big Claim

BCCI Reacts To Reports Of Ajit Agarkar Seeking Extension As Chief Selector

Watch: Virat Kohli Totally Stumped As RCB's Rs 10.75 Crore Star Bowls Sensational Yorker Ahead Of IPL 2026

'Erratic' Abhishek Sharma Gets Brutal Reality Check Ahead Of IPL 2026: "Not 20 Anymore"

Top Education Headlines (March 21)