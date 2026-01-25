School Assembly News Headlines (January 26): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

Pakistan Falls In Line After ICC Warning
School Assembly News Headlines (January 26): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (January 26)
- 90-Year-Old Musician, Mumbai Paediatrician On Padma Awards' 'Unsung Heroes' List: Sources
- 75-Year-Old's 300 Km Rickshaw Odyssey To Get Wife Treated
- Gujarat Man, Daughter Crushed By Falling Metal Plate At Bullet Train Site
- Indian Products Must Be Synonymous With Top Quality: PM Modi
- Republic Day 2026: 982 Police Personnel Awarded Service Medals, J&K Gets Most
- Delhi Breathes Easy For Another Day, AQI At 150
- Manali Nightmare: 8-km Jam, Hotels 100% Occupied, Tourists Stranded On Road
- Why US Consulates In India Have Run Out Of H-1B Interview Dates Till 2027
- 'Doctor', 'Dr' Not Exclusive To Medical Professionals: Kerala High Court
Top International Headlines (January 26)
- US Immigrants Ghosted Anti-Immigration Officers. Why It May Not Work Now
- US Immigration Under Fire Again After Detaining 2-Year-Old In Minneapolis
- "What Did You Do?" Videos Show Chilling Moments During Minneapolis Shooting
- "Productive But Complex": S Jaishankar, US Lawmakers Discuss Ties
- Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariffs Over Trade Deal With China
- 15 Minutes To Comply, Or Death: Venezuela President's Big Claim On Maduro Op
- "Confused Clown": Iran Minister Slams Zelensky Over Protest Crackdown Remarks
Top Sports Headlines (January 26)
- What T20 World Cup 2026 Axe Means For Bangladesh Financially
- Pakistan Falls In Line After ICC Warning, Names Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
- No NOCs, No Series: ICC's Ultimatum To Pakistan Over T20 World Cup Threat, Say Sources
- India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Pressure On Sanju Samson As India Eye Dominant Series Win
- No NOCs, No Series: ICC's Ultimatum To Pakistan Over T20 World Cup Threat, Say Sources
- What T20 World Cup 2026 Axe Means For Bangladesh Financially
- Palash Muchhal Deletes All Smriti Mandhana Photos From Instagram Amid Unverified Allegations
Top Education News (January 26)
- "India On Reform Express": PM Modi Hands Over 61,000 Government Job Letters
- Google Offers Paid Internship And Apprenticeship Opportunities For UG, PG, And PhD Students
- JEE Main January Exams: Over 10 Lakh Candidates Appear So Far, Mathematics Toughest
- CBSE Updates Minimum Land And Play Area Requirements For Schools