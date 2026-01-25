School Assembly News Headlines (January 26): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (January 26): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (January 26)

90-Year-Old Musician, Mumbai Paediatrician On Padma Awards' 'Unsung Heroes' List: Sources

75-Year-Old's 300 Km Rickshaw Odyssey To Get Wife Treated

Gujarat Man, Daughter Crushed By Falling Metal Plate At Bullet Train Site

Indian Products Must Be Synonymous With Top Quality: PM Modi

Republic Day 2026: 982 Police Personnel Awarded Service Medals, J&K Gets Most

Delhi Breathes Easy For Another Day, AQI At 150

Manali Nightmare: 8-km Jam, Hotels 100% Occupied, Tourists Stranded On Road

Why US Consulates In India Have Run Out Of H-1B Interview Dates Till 2027

'Doctor', 'Dr' Not Exclusive To Medical Professionals: Kerala High Court

Top International Headlines (January 26)

US Immigrants Ghosted Anti-Immigration Officers. Why It May Not Work Now

US Immigration Under Fire Again After Detaining 2-Year-Old In Minneapolis

"What Did You Do?" Videos Show Chilling Moments During Minneapolis Shooting

"Productive But Complex": S Jaishankar, US Lawmakers Discuss Ties

Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariffs Over Trade Deal With China

15 Minutes To Comply, Or Death: Venezuela President's Big Claim On Maduro Op

"Confused Clown": Iran Minister Slams Zelensky Over Protest Crackdown Remarks

Top Sports Headlines (January 26)

What T20 World Cup 2026 Axe Means For Bangladesh Financially

Pakistan Falls In Line After ICC Warning, Names Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

No NOCs, No Series: ICC's Ultimatum To Pakistan Over T20 World Cup Threat, Say Sources

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Pressure On Sanju Samson As India Eye Dominant Series Win

No NOCs, No Series: ICC's Ultimatum To Pakistan Over T20 World Cup Threat, Say Sources

What T20 World Cup 2026 Axe Means For Bangladesh Financially

Palash Muchhal Deletes All Smriti Mandhana Photos From Instagram Amid Unverified Allegations

Top Education News (January 26)