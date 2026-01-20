School Assembly News Headlines (January 21): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Jan 21): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (January 21): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (January 21)
- Builder Arrested After Noida Techie Drowns In Water-Filled Pit
- Noida techie's car pulled out three days after it fell in water-filled pit
- Supreme Court Court Slams Maneka Gandhi For Stray Dogs Remark, Flags "Body Language"
- 'Will Be No. 1 By 2047': Chandrababu Naidu's Sleeping Giant Analogy At Davos
- Cyber Fraud Targeting Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Busted, Rs 2.16 Crore Recovered
- Punjab Government Launches Statewide Drive Against Gangsters
- "He Is My Boss": PM Modi Praises BJP's New "Millennial" Chief Nitin Nabin
Top International Headlines (January 21)
- Europe Vows "Unflinching" Response To Trump, Calls Tariffs A "Mistake"
- "Some Call It Mother Of All Deals": EU Chief On India Trade Pact At Davos
- Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On France, Shares Macron's Private Message
- 7 Indian CEOs Invited To Trump's Reception At World Economic Forum In Davos
- 'EU Won't Push Back': Trump Mocks NATO Allies With Altered US Map That Includes Greenland
- Iran's Exiled Prince Warns Khamenei Of Nazi-Like Nuremberg Trial As Protests Die
- Hindu Student, 8, "Forced To Leave" London School Over 'Applying Tilak'
Top Sports Headlines (January 21)
- Sunil Gavaskar Doesn't Mince Words, Reveals Villains Of India's ODI Series Loss vs New Zealand
- Bangladesh Responds To ICC 'Ultimatum' On T20 World Cup, Alleges 'Unreasonable Pressure'
- Is Gautam Gambhir Listening? R Ashwin Pinpoints Glaring Flaws In Shubman Gill's Captaincy
- Sania Mirza Serves Up a New Dream, Launches 'The Next Set' for Women Athletes
Top Education News (January 21)
- JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Begins Today
- IIT Bombay Releases Draft Answer Keys For UCEED And Design Entrance 2026
- CBSE Updates Affiliation Norms For School Counsellors To Strengthen Student Well-Being
- CBSE Admit Card 2026 Expected To Be Released Soon