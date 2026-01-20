School Assembly News Headlines (January 21): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (January 21): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (January 21)

Builder Arrested After Noida Techie Drowns In Water-Filled Pit

Noida techie's car pulled out three days after it fell in water-filled pit

Supreme Court Court Slams Maneka Gandhi For Stray Dogs Remark, Flags "Body Language"

'Will Be No. 1 By 2047': Chandrababu Naidu's Sleeping Giant Analogy At Davos

Cyber Fraud Targeting Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Busted, Rs 2.16 Crore Recovered

Punjab Government Launches Statewide Drive Against Gangsters

"He Is My Boss": PM Modi Praises BJP's New "Millennial" Chief Nitin Nabin

Top International Headlines (January 21)

Europe Vows "Unflinching" Response To Trump, Calls Tariffs A "Mistake"

"Some Call It Mother Of All Deals": EU Chief On India Trade Pact At Davos

Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On France, Shares Macron's Private Message

7 Indian CEOs Invited To Trump's Reception At World Economic Forum In Davos

'EU Won't Push Back': Trump Mocks NATO Allies With Altered US Map That Includes Greenland

Iran's Exiled Prince Warns Khamenei Of Nazi-Like Nuremberg Trial As Protests Die

Hindu Student, 8, "Forced To Leave" London School Over 'Applying Tilak'

Top Sports Headlines (January 21)

Sunil Gavaskar Doesn't Mince Words, Reveals Villains Of India's ODI Series Loss vs New Zealand

Bangladesh Responds To ICC 'Ultimatum' On T20 World Cup, Alleges 'Unreasonable Pressure'

Is Gautam Gambhir Listening? R Ashwin Pinpoints Glaring Flaws In Shubman Gill's Captaincy

Sania Mirza Serves Up a New Dream, Launches 'The Next Set' for Women Athletes

Top Education News (January 21)