School Assembly News Headlines (January 17): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 17): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 17, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 17)

"NDA's Track Record Struck A Chord": PM Modi On Maharashtra Civic Polls Win

"I'm The Ocean": D Fadnavis' Old Poetic Lines Come True With BMC Win

"Wonderful Gesture": Trump As Machado Presents Him Her Nobel Peace Prize

NCERT And Delhi Police Seize 32,000 Pirated Books In Major Ghaziabad Raid

Google Introduces Experimental AI Tool That Transforms Textbooks Into Interactive Lessons

PM Modi To Visit Bengal Tomorrow, Flag Off Various Projects

Delhi Uses Rs 8-Crore High-Tech Finnish Machine To Tackle Yamuna Pollution

GRAP Stage-III Measures Enforced Across Delhi As Air Quality Worsens

Cash Payments To Be Banned At Toll Plazas From April 1? Here's The Big Update

'India's Youth Focused On Solving Real-World Problems': PM Modi

Top International Headlines (January 17)

Harvard University Drops To Third Place In Global Ranking 2025

Islamic NATO To Arm Deals: Inside Pakistan's Growing Defence Footprint In Arab World

"Hindus Being Killed": British MP Flags "Disastrous" Situation In Bangladesh

"Unbelievably Embarrassing": Outrage Over Trump-Machado Nobel Row

"Wonderful Gesture": Trump As Machado Presents Him Her Nobel Peace Prize

"Hindus Being Killed": British MP Flags "Disastrous" Situation In Bangladesh

Saudi, Qatar, Oman, Egypt: Arab States Rallying Against US-Iran Escalation

Big Reserves, Cheap Extraction: Why Iran Unrest Trigger Oil Price Swings

One Year On, It's All About Trump. But For How Long?

Top Sports Headlines (January 17)

"Days In India Have Been Tough": Denmark Badminton Star Calls Out "Highly Unprofessional" Conditions At India Open Again

'Am Much Poorer Than Yuvraj Singh And Virender Sehwag, They Always Have Rs 5-6 Crore With Them': Ex-Teammate's Banter

Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Actor Who Said Suryakumar Yadav Used To Message Her A Lot? Report's Big Claim

Gautam Gambhir Accused Of 'Influencing' Ajit Agarkar's Decision Of Removing Captain Rohit Sharma

Top Business Headlines (January 17)