School Assembly News Headlines (December 23): Top National, World, Sports And Business News

School Assembly News Headlines (December 23): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News - December 23

Yogi Adityanath Takes "2 Namoonas" Dig, Akhilesh Yadav Flips The Script

"No Longer The Person I Knew": Trinamool Ex Leader On Mamata Banerjee

Aravalli Row In Top Court Again, Activist Writes To Chief Justice, President

India Rejects Delhi Protest "Propaganda", Bangladesh's "Scale Back" Threat

Video: MMA Match In Shimla Hospital? When Doctor, Patient Fought Over "Tu"

"Masterclass In Patience": Anand Mahindra Spotlights Rare 'Sikkim Sundari'

Delhi Private Offices Not Adopting Work-From-Home To Face Action: Minister

Khasi, Garo Mandatory In Early Classes As Meghalaya Clears New Curriculum

Top International News - December 23

H-1B Visa Holders Who Returned To Renew Work Permits Stranded In India

NASA Uncovers Mysterious Exoplanet Where Carbon Clouds Can Form Diamonds

Ex-Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Spotted Homeless On California Streets

Why Saudi Arabia Banned Alcohol After A 1951 Royal Incident

68-Year-Old Man Loses Rs 23.5 Lakh In Cyber Fraud In Maharashtra

Top Sports News - December 23

Usman Khawaja's Wife, Daughters Targetted With Disgraceful Comments After Bondi Beach Massacare

David Beckham, Wife Victoria's Feud With Son Brooklyn Goes Public. Instagram Unfollows Create Chaos

Ignored India Star Buys New BMW Car, Posts Emotional Social Media Message

Top Business News - December 23