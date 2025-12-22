School Assembly News Headlines (December 23): Top National, World, Sports And Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: 68-Year-Old Man Loses Rs 23.5 Lakh
School Assembly News Headlines (December 23): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News - December 23
- Yogi Adityanath Takes "2 Namoonas" Dig, Akhilesh Yadav Flips The Script
- "No Longer The Person I Knew": Trinamool Ex Leader On Mamata Banerjee
- Aravalli Row In Top Court Again, Activist Writes To Chief Justice, President
- India Rejects Delhi Protest "Propaganda", Bangladesh's "Scale Back" Threat
- Video: MMA Match In Shimla Hospital? When Doctor, Patient Fought Over "Tu"
- "Masterclass In Patience": Anand Mahindra Spotlights Rare 'Sikkim Sundari'
- Delhi Private Offices Not Adopting Work-From-Home To Face Action: Minister
- Khasi, Garo Mandatory In Early Classes As Meghalaya Clears New Curriculum
Top International News - December 23
- H-1B Visa Holders Who Returned To Renew Work Permits Stranded In India
- NASA Uncovers Mysterious Exoplanet Where Carbon Clouds Can Form Diamonds
- Ex-Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Spotted Homeless On California Streets
- Why Saudi Arabia Banned Alcohol After A 1951 Royal Incident
- 68-Year-Old Man Loses Rs 23.5 Lakh In Cyber Fraud In Maharashtra
Top Sports News - December 23
- Usman Khawaja's Wife, Daughters Targetted With Disgraceful Comments After Bondi Beach Massacare
- David Beckham, Wife Victoria's Feud With Son Brooklyn Goes Public. Instagram Unfollows Create Chaos
- Ignored India Star Buys New BMW Car, Posts Emotional Social Media Message
Top Business News - December 23
- Gold Jumps To Record High Of Rs 1.38 Lakh, Silver Hits New Peak
- Thailand Tops Foreign Destination For Indians This Holiday Season, MakeMyTrip Data Shows
- India's Core Sector Growth Improves To 1.8 Per Cent In November After Flat October