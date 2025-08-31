School Assembly News Headlines (August 31, 2025): National, World, Sports, And Education Updates

Morning assembly is not only a time for prayer and discipline but also an opportunity to stay updated with important happenings across India and the world. Reading daily news helps us stay informed, aware, and confident. Here are today's top headlines.

National News

• Economy to sustain high growth momentum in the coming quarters, says top economist

• India Inc in a "cosy comfort zone," not venturing out globally, remarks Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

• "Not a dead economy, but a long-live economy," says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on GDP data

• Continuing a family tradition, a Mumbai man successfully crosses the English Channel in 22 hours

Business News

• EPFO 3.0 launched: From PF ATM withdrawals to faster settlements, here's what to expect

• IndusInd Bank shareholders reject promoter IIHL's bid to appoint two board nominees

• Demand for medical devices likely to surge if GST rates are reduced, says Poly Medicure MD

• IOC plans an investment of Rs 1.66 lakh crore over the next five years to expand business

International News

• From Pepsi to McDonald's, US giants face Swadeshi pushback amid Trump's new tariffs

• India has "walked away" from US trade talks over tariff issues, says former top official

• Thailand's rival political camps scramble to fill the power void after Paetongtarn Shinawatra's ouster

• Donald Trump proposes a 90-day visa limit for Chinese journalists

• In the UK, a nurse wins ₹30 lakh compensation after a co-worker's 'rude' eye-roll triggered panic attacks

Education News

• SBI PO Prelims 2025 results to be released soon

• A 23-year-old techie quits Amazon to join Meta for a Rs 3.52 crore AI job

• West Bengal PUBDET counselling schedule 2025 released; registration begins September 2

• Today is the last day to register for 500 Bank of Maharashtra posts with salaries up to Rs 93,960

• Railway Recruitment Cell invites applications for 2,865 vacancies

Sports News

• Rahul Dravid resigns as head coach of Rajasthan Royals

• In the T20I tri-series, Pakistan beats UAE by 31 runs

• Duleep Trophy: Central Zone continues to dominate North East Zone

• In the CAFA Nations Cup, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Indian defenders secure victory over Tajikistan