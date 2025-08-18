School Assembly News Headlines (August 18): Top National, World, Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Aug 18): Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top national, world, sports, and other important news stories making headlines on August 18, 2025. Stay informed and ready to share today's key updates with your classmates.

Top National Headlines Today (Aug 18)

UP Gets Its First Green Hydrogen Plant; Second In The Country

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Is BJP's Vice President Candidate

Rajasthan Tiger Safari Horror: Guide Leaves Tourists In The Middle Of Jungle

"Voters' Photos Shared Without Consent": Election Body Slams Rahul Gandhi

Names Of 65 lakh Voters Excluded In Bihar Draft Roll Posted On District Websites: Election Body

Government Orders Closure Of Educational Institutes Jammu Today Due To Bad Weather

Maharashtra Official's Singing Video At Work Goes Viral, Gets Suspended

Yamuna Water Level Crosses Warning Mark In Delhi

Top International Headlines Today (Aug 18)

"US Keeps An Eye On India, Pakistan Every Single Day," Says Marco Rubio

Asian Stocks, Oil Dip Modestly Ahead Of Trump's Talks With Zelensky: Markets Wrap

"Best Way To End Horrific Russia-Ukraine War Is to go directly to a peace agreement which would end the war": Trump After Putin Meet

Dubai Is Offering A Virtual Visa For Under Rs 8,900 That Lets You Work And Live There For A Year

Israel's Economy Unexpectedly Shrinks As War On Iran Takes Toll

Top Sports Headlines Today

No Place For Shubman Gill In Asia Cup Squad, Report Says India Looking For Experienced...

Neeraj Chopra Books Spot In Diamond League 2025 Final In Zurich

Pakistan Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Snubbed; Captain Will Be Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan Selector Makes Big Remark On India Clash At Asia Cup 2025: "Whether you like it or not, the match between India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket."

Gautam Gambhir Eyes Huge Changes In T20I Team: All-Format Captain, No Designated...

Top Education Headlines Today

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: Two Dummy Candidates Caught, Probe Underway

Note: Keep Refreshing the page For Latest News