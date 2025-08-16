School Assembly News Headlines (August 16): Top National, World, Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Aug 16): Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top national, world, sports, and other important news stories making headlines on August 16, 2025. Stay informed and ready to share today's key updates with your classmates.

National

Centre Proposes Reducing GST Slabs From 4 To 2, May Retain 5%, 18%: Sources

International

Trump, Putin End High-Stakes Alaska Meet After 3 Hours Of Talks

"No Deal Until A Deal": Trump, Putin End "Productive" Talks With No Results

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies At 80, PM Modi Calls Him "Devout Nationalist"

Ukraine War Would Not Have Happened If Trump Was At Helm In 2022: Putin

A New 'Earth' Next Door? Scientists Detect Possible Habitable Planet Around Closest Sun-Like Star

Hillary Clinton Says Will Nominate Trump For Nobel Prize If he can end the Russia-Ukraine war without Kyiv ceding any of its territory.

Moscow "Killing People" On Day Of Putin-Trump Summit, Says Zelensky

Sports

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Shubman Gill In, Rs 13 Crore IPL Star Misses Out - Report

Pakistan Shaheens Opener Throws Bat, Shouts At Partner Over Run-Out After Horrible Mix-Up

Education