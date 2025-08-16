School Assembly News Headlines (August 16): Top National, World, Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Rs 15,000 Incentive For Fresh Recruits
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Aug 16): Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top national, world, sports, and other important news stories making headlines on August 16, 2025. Stay informed and ready to share today's key updates with your classmates.
National
- Centre Proposes Reducing GST Slabs From 4 To 2, May Retain 5%, 18%: Sources
International
- Trump, Putin End High-Stakes Alaska Meet After 3 Hours Of Talks
- "No Deal Until A Deal": Trump, Putin End "Productive" Talks With No Results
- Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies At 80, PM Modi Calls Him "Devout Nationalist"
- Ukraine War Would Not Have Happened If Trump Was At Helm In 2022: Putin
- A New 'Earth' Next Door? Scientists Detect Possible Habitable Planet Around Closest Sun-Like Star
- Hillary Clinton Says Will Nominate Trump For Nobel Prize If he can end the Russia-Ukraine war without Kyiv ceding any of its territory.
- Moscow "Killing People" On Day Of Putin-Trump Summit, Says Zelensky
Sports
- India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Shubman Gill In, Rs 13 Crore IPL Star Misses Out - Report
- Pakistan Shaheens Opener Throws Bat, Shouts At Partner Over Run-Out After Horrible Mix-Up
Education
- Delhi Notifies Law To Curb Arbitrary Fee Hikes In Private Schools
- Rs 15,000 Incentive For Fresh Recruits: Check Key Details Of Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana