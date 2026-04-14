School Assembly News Headlines (April 15): National, World, Sports Updates

Day's most significant highlights for the school assembly news update.
School Assembly News Headlines: From Prime Minister Modi's chat with Trump to Iran's meme battles and IPL heartbreaks, buckle up for a whirlwind of headlines shaking India, the world, and the sports arena. NDTV brings to you a comprehensive roundup of the day's most significant highlights for the school assembly news update.
Top National News:
- PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Iran War And Trade Discussed
- India's Growth Outlook Steady Amid Middle East Conflict: IMF Chief Economist
- "Need Of The Hour, Historic Move": Amit Shah On Women's Reservation Bill
- BJP's Samrat Choudhary Named New Bihar Chief Minister, Oath Likely Tomorrow
- 'You Argued Well, Can Become A Lawyer': Judge To Arvind Kejriwal
- S Jaishankar Speaks To Kuwait, Singapore Counterparts Amid Middle East Crisis
- Noida Factory Workers Throw Stones At Cops, Day After Violent Protests
- Vijay's Cycle Campaign Draws Eyeballs In Tamil Nadu, Critics Say "Stunt"
- Air India's Boeing 787-8 Lands At Delhi Airport After Refurbishment
Top International News:
- Xi Says World Order 'Crumbling Into Disarray' As Iran War Drags
- Saudi Arabia Is "Pressing" US To Drop Iran Port Blockade Plan: Report
- Iran Steps Up Meme War Against Donald Trump, Calls Him "Miserable Pirate Of The Persian Gulf"
- Xi Pushes 4-Point Peace Plan For Middle East, Promises To Help Boost Security
- Trump Insists On Hormuz Opening As He Escalates Iran Threats
- Amid Iran War, Italy Suspends Defence Agreement With Israel
- China Vows "Countermeasures" If US Levies Tariffs Over "Fabricated" Claims
- Iran Condemns "Insult" To Pope After Trump Targets Him Over Calls For Peace
- "Dangerous, Irresponsible": China Condemns US Blockade Of Iran Ports
- 'Bad News'? Vance Comes Up Empty-Handed On Iran And Hungary, For Now
- Not Soldiers, Ukraine Sends Robots To Frontline, Takes Over Russian Post
Top Sports News:
- "Shane Warne's Heart Attack Due To COVID Vaccine": Son Breaks Long Silence
- Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Day After Victory Over Rajasthan Royals, Replacement Named
- KKR Slammed Over Releasing Sunrisers Hyderabad's New Pace Sensation: "Wasn't Getting Chance"
- Noah Okafor Stars As Leeds End 45-Year Wait For League Win At Manchester United
- Fatigue No Excuse As Mikel Arteta Urges Spluttering Arsenal To Respond
- Michael Carrick Labels Lisandro Martinez Red Card As 'Worst Decision' Ever