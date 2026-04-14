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School Assembly News Headlines (April 15): National, World, Sports Updates

Today's News Headlines: From Prime Minister Modi's chat with Trump to Iran's meme battles and IPL heartbreaks.

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School Assembly News Headlines (April 15): National, World, Sports Updates
Day's most significant highlights for the school assembly news update.

School Assembly News Headlines: From Prime Minister Modi's chat with Trump to Iran's meme battles and IPL heartbreaks, buckle up for a whirlwind of headlines shaking India, the world, and the sports arena. NDTV brings to you a comprehensive roundup of the day's most significant highlights for the school assembly news update.

Top National News: 

  • PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Iran War And Trade Discussed
  • India's Growth Outlook Steady Amid Middle East Conflict: IMF Chief Economist
  • "Need Of The Hour, Historic Move": Amit Shah On Women's Reservation Bill
  • BJP's Samrat Choudhary Named New Bihar Chief Minister, Oath Likely Tomorrow
  • 'You Argued Well, Can Become A Lawyer': Judge To Arvind Kejriwal
  • S Jaishankar Speaks To Kuwait, Singapore Counterparts Amid Middle East Crisis
  • Noida Factory Workers Throw Stones At Cops, Day After Violent Protests
  • Vijay's Cycle Campaign Draws Eyeballs In Tamil Nadu, Critics Say "Stunt"
  • Air India's Boeing 787-8 Lands At Delhi Airport After Refurbishment

Top International News: 

  • Xi Says World Order 'Crumbling Into Disarray' As Iran War Drags
  • Saudi Arabia Is "Pressing" US To Drop Iran Port Blockade Plan: Report
  • Iran Steps Up Meme War Against Donald Trump, Calls Him "Miserable Pirate Of The Persian Gulf"
  • Xi Pushes 4-Point Peace Plan For Middle East, Promises To Help Boost Security
  • Trump Insists On Hormuz Opening As He Escalates Iran Threats
  • Amid Iran War, Italy Suspends Defence Agreement With Israel
  • China Vows "Countermeasures" If US Levies Tariffs Over "Fabricated" Claims
  • Iran Condemns "Insult" To Pope After Trump Targets Him Over Calls For Peace
  • "Dangerous, Irresponsible": China Condemns US Blockade Of Iran Ports
  • 'Bad News'? Vance Comes Up Empty-Handed On Iran And Hungary, For Now
  • Not Soldiers, Ukraine Sends Robots To Frontline, Takes Over Russian Post

Top Sports News: 

  • "Shane Warne's Heart Attack Due To COVID Vaccine": Son Breaks Long Silence
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Day After Victory Over Rajasthan Royals, Replacement Named
  • KKR Slammed Over Releasing Sunrisers Hyderabad's New Pace Sensation: "Wasn't Getting Chance"
  • Noah Okafor Stars As Leeds End 45-Year Wait For League Win At Manchester United
  • Fatigue No Excuse As Mikel Arteta Urges Spluttering Arsenal To Respond
  • Michael Carrick Labels Lisandro Martinez Red Card As 'Worst Decision' Ever
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Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

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