School Assembly News Headlines (April 15): National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines: From Prime Minister Modi's chat with Trump to Iran's meme battles and IPL heartbreaks, buckle up for a whirlwind of headlines shaking India, the world, and the sports arena. NDTV brings to you a comprehensive roundup of the day's most significant highlights for the school assembly news update.

Top National News:

PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Iran War And Trade Discussed

India's Growth Outlook Steady Amid Middle East Conflict: IMF Chief Economist

"Need Of The Hour, Historic Move": Amit Shah On Women's Reservation Bill

BJP's Samrat Choudhary Named New Bihar Chief Minister, Oath Likely Tomorrow

'You Argued Well, Can Become A Lawyer': Judge To Arvind Kejriwal

S Jaishankar Speaks To Kuwait, Singapore Counterparts Amid Middle East Crisis

Noida Factory Workers Throw Stones At Cops, Day After Violent Protests

Vijay's Cycle Campaign Draws Eyeballs In Tamil Nadu, Critics Say "Stunt"

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Lands At Delhi Airport After Refurbishment

Top International News:

Xi Says World Order 'Crumbling Into Disarray' As Iran War Drags

Saudi Arabia Is "Pressing" US To Drop Iran Port Blockade Plan: Report

Iran Steps Up Meme War Against Donald Trump, Calls Him "Miserable Pirate Of The Persian Gulf"

Xi Pushes 4-Point Peace Plan For Middle East, Promises To Help Boost Security

Trump Insists On Hormuz Opening As He Escalates Iran Threats

Amid Iran War, Italy Suspends Defence Agreement With Israel

China Vows "Countermeasures" If US Levies Tariffs Over "Fabricated" Claims

Iran Condemns "Insult" To Pope After Trump Targets Him Over Calls For Peace

"Dangerous, Irresponsible": China Condemns US Blockade Of Iran Ports

'Bad News'? Vance Comes Up Empty-Handed On Iran And Hungary, For Now

Not Soldiers, Ukraine Sends Robots To Frontline, Takes Over Russian Post

Top Sports News: