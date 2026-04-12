School Assembly News Headlines (April 13): Top National, World, Sports, Entertainment News

Day's most significant headlines spanning national news, world affairs, entertainment, and sports.
School Assembly News Headlines: NDTV brings to you a comprehensive roundup of the day's most significant headlines spanning national developments, international affairs, entertainment, and sports. Here are some pulse-pounding headlines for April 13, where national icons bid farewell, global tensions boil over, and sports stars shatter records.
Top National News:
- Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 In Mumbai
- 'Will End Appeasement Politics; Not Allow Bengalis Become Minority': PM Modi
- Centre Hikes Export Duty On Diesel To Rs 55.5 Per Litre, Jet Fuel To Rs 42
- "Can't Alter Undeniable Reality": India On China Giving Fake Names To Areas
- BJP Names Shivraj Chouhan As Observer For Bihar Leadership Poll
- BMW Flattened After Truck Falls On It In Andhra, High Court Lawyer Killed
- Postal Voting For Elderly, People With Disabilities In Chennai This Week
- Bhopal's Infamous 90-Degree Bridge To Be Redesigned After Months of Outrage
Top International News:
- Islamabad Talks Fail, JD Vance Says "Iran Chose Not To Accept Our Terms"
- In Big Escalation, US Says Will Block Strait Of Hormuz After Iran Talks Fail
- Iran Says Talks With US Failed Due To Their "Unreasonable Demands"
- Over 500 Arrested At Pro-Palestine Rally In London
- Israel Wiped Out Entire Lebanese Villages By Rigging Homes With Explosives
- Pak Hikes Electricity Tariff In Double Whammy After Fuel Price Rise
Top Entertainment News:
- Gautam Adani Remembers Asha Bhosle: 'India's Heart Was Never Ready To Let Her Go'
- Shreya Ghoshal Remembers The 'Limitless' Asha Bhosle: "She Did It All, Like Only She Could"
- Sadhguru Advises Alia Bhatt To Learn How To Live From Daughter Raha: "What's There For You To Teach"
Top Sports News:
- Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Decade-Old IPL Record, Enters Elite List Led By KL Rahul
- Ruturaj Gaikwad Asked To Push Scoring Rate After Dismal Start: "Need To Take More Risks"
- BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Begins Investigation Into RR Manager Romi Bhinder Using Phone In Dugout: Report
- Lamine Yamal Shines As Barcelona Thrash Espanyol To Extend La Liga Lead
- India Women's Team Set Sights On FIFA Series With One Eye On Future