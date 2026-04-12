Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (April 13): Top National, World, Sports, Entertainment News

Here are some pulse-pounding headlines for April 13, where national icons bid farewell, global tensions boil over, and sports stars shatter records.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
School Assembly News Headlines (April 13): Top National, World, Sports, Entertainment News
Day's most significant headlines spanning national news, world affairs, entertainment, and sports.

School Assembly News Headlines: NDTV brings to you a comprehensive roundup of the day's most significant headlines spanning national developments, international affairs, entertainment, and sports. Here are some pulse-pounding headlines for April 13, where national icons bid farewell, global tensions boil over, and sports stars shatter records. 

Top National News: 

  • Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 In Mumbai
  • 'Will End Appeasement Politics; Not Allow Bengalis Become Minority': PM Modi
  • Centre Hikes Export Duty On Diesel To Rs 55.5 Per Litre, Jet Fuel To Rs 42
  • "Can't Alter Undeniable Reality": India On China Giving Fake Names To Areas
  • BJP Names Shivraj Chouhan As Observer For Bihar Leadership Poll
  • BMW Flattened After Truck Falls On It In Andhra, High Court Lawyer Killed
  • Postal Voting For Elderly, People With Disabilities In Chennai This Week
  • Bhopal's Infamous 90-Degree Bridge To Be Redesigned After Months of Outrage

Top International News: 

  • Islamabad Talks Fail, JD Vance Says "Iran Chose Not To Accept Our Terms"
  • In Big Escalation, US Says Will Block Strait Of Hormuz After Iran Talks Fail
  • Iran Says Talks With US Failed Due To Their "Unreasonable Demands"
  • Over 500 Arrested At Pro-Palestine Rally In London
  • Israel Wiped Out Entire Lebanese Villages By Rigging Homes With Explosives
  • Pak Hikes Electricity Tariff In Double Whammy After Fuel Price Rise

Top Entertainment News: 

  • Gautam Adani Remembers Asha Bhosle: 'India's Heart Was Never Ready To Let Her Go'
  • Shreya Ghoshal Remembers The 'Limitless' Asha Bhosle: "She Did It All, Like Only She Could"
  • Sadhguru Advises Alia Bhatt To Learn How To Live From Daughter Raha: "What's There For You To Teach"

Top Sports News: 

  • Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Decade-Old IPL Record, Enters Elite List Led By KL Rahul
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad Asked To Push Scoring Rate After Dismal Start: "Need To Take More Risks"
  • BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Begins Investigation Into RR Manager Romi Bhinder Using Phone In Dugout: Report
  • Lamine Yamal Shines As Barcelona Thrash Espanyol To Extend La Liga Lead
  • India Women's Team Set Sights On FIFA Series With One Eye On Future
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
School Assembly Headlines, School Assembly Current Affairs, Todays News At A Glance
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com