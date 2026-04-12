School Assembly News Headlines (April 13): Top National, World, Sports, Entertainment News

School Assembly News Headlines: NDTV brings to you a comprehensive roundup of the day's most significant headlines spanning national developments, international affairs, entertainment, and sports. Here are some pulse-pounding headlines for April 13, where national icons bid farewell, global tensions boil over, and sports stars shatter records.

Top National News:

Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 In Mumbai

'Will End Appeasement Politics; Not Allow Bengalis Become Minority': PM Modi

Centre Hikes Export Duty On Diesel To Rs 55.5 Per Litre, Jet Fuel To Rs 42

"Can't Alter Undeniable Reality": India On China Giving Fake Names To Areas

BJP Names Shivraj Chouhan As Observer For Bihar Leadership Poll

BMW Flattened After Truck Falls On It In Andhra, High Court Lawyer Killed

Postal Voting For Elderly, People With Disabilities In Chennai This Week

Bhopal's Infamous 90-Degree Bridge To Be Redesigned After Months of Outrage

Top International News:

Islamabad Talks Fail, JD Vance Says "Iran Chose Not To Accept Our Terms"

In Big Escalation, US Says Will Block Strait Of Hormuz After Iran Talks Fail

Iran Says Talks With US Failed Due To Their "Unreasonable Demands"

Over 500 Arrested At Pro-Palestine Rally In London

Israel Wiped Out Entire Lebanese Villages By Rigging Homes With Explosives

Pak Hikes Electricity Tariff In Double Whammy After Fuel Price Rise

Top Entertainment News:

Gautam Adani Remembers Asha Bhosle: 'India's Heart Was Never Ready To Let Her Go'

Shreya Ghoshal Remembers The 'Limitless' Asha Bhosle: "She Did It All, Like Only She Could"

Sadhguru Advises Alia Bhatt To Learn How To Live From Daughter Raha: "What's There For You To Teach"

Top Sports News: