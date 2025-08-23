School Assembly Headlines Aug 23: Top National, International, Sports And Education Updates

School Assembly Headlines Aug 23: Start your school day with the latest updates shaping India and the world. Staying informed about national developments, global affairs, sports, and education not only broadens knowledge but also helps students become responsible, aware citizens. Here's your quick morning news roundup for August 23, 2025.

Top National News - August 23

President gives assent to Gaming and I-T bills, making them official laws.

Supreme Court orders municipal bodies to pick up, sterilize, and release stray dogs

Bihar voters previously excluded can now file claims using Aadhaar, SC clarifies

Election Commission assures no eligible voter will be left out, says SC

Jammu & Kashmir government takes control of schools linked to banned Jamaat

Two Pakistani women appear on Bihar voter rolls; Union Home Ministry and EC seek reports

TMC disagrees with opposition on joining JPC probing bills to remove PM and CMs

Commerce Minister Goyal: Chinese FDI scrutiny may be reviewed as situations evolve

PM to visit China following Japan trip, official announcement made.

Top International News - August 23

UN-backed report warns of famine in Gaza, attributing crisis to Israel's actions

Former Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe arrested over alleged fund misuse

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to discuss security and counter-terror measures

Zelensky claims Russia is halting summit with Putin, stating 'agenda not ready'

Top Sports News - August 23

BCCI prepares for major shake-up; three-time IPL winner set to become national selector

Bengaluru removed as host city for Women's World Cup matches

Key selection committees across sports due for overhaul

Top Education News - August 23

CBSE announces the opening of new regional offices nationwide

SBI Foundation launches 'SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2025' special drive

WBJEE 2025 results out, rank cards released