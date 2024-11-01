Schedule Out For Document Verification For Personal Assistant In High Court Of Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released a notification inviting copies of supporting documents at the time of document verification only from those candidates who have been shortlisted for stage 4 interview. The candidate who have been shortlisted for stage 4 are directed to note the following schedule for document verification:

Date of document verification for Personal Assistant is November 12, 2024. The verification will take place at National Testing Agency (NTA), First Floor, NSIC-MDBP Building, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110020.

The candidature of candidates is purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and other eligibility criteria as specified by the High Court of Delhi.

The notification added that under Clause IX (ix) of the vacancy notification dated 06.03.2023, it may be noted that the copies of supporting documents will be sought at the time of Document Verification only from those candidates, who will be shortlisted for Stage-IV, i.e. Interview, therefore, the Candidate who have been shortlisted for Stage-IV are hereby directed to keep visiting NTA/Delhi High Court website https://recruitment.nta.nic.in and https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/ for schedule of document verification and further information.

NTA had earlier conducted the Stage-3 examination i.e. Main (Descriptive) examination for the post of Personal Assistant (PA) in the High Court of Delhi on September 14, 2024. The result card of the aforesaid exam was released earlier on websites https://recruitment.nta.nic.in and https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/

