Sainik School Society Announces Entrance Exam Result

Sainik School result for class 6 and 9 entrance exam has been released

Sainik School Society has announced the result for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance examination (AISSEE) 2020. The entrance exam was held on January 5, with result declaration within 25 days of the exam. The qualification status of students who appeared for the exam is available on the official website, 'sainikschooladmission.in'.

Sainik School Entrance Exam Result Login

Sainik School Society holds school entrance test for admission to class 6 and class 9. The examination is OMR-based and objective in nature. The test for class 6 students carries 300 marks and the test for class 9 carries 400 marks in total.

AISSEE 2020 was also held for admission of girl students to five schools - in Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu.

Students will need to login to their candidate's profile to check their AISSEE result. Earlier, the society had also released the question paper and corresponding answer key for classes 6 and 9.

After this the Sainik School Society will issue call letters for students who have qualified for admission. The medical examination of selected students will be held from February 20 to March 10.

The merit list with waiting list will be published on the website on March 20, 2020.

Sainik Schools are affiliated with CBSE and prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla in Pune, Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, and other Officer training academies. Currently, there are 31 Sainik Schools across the country.

