Sainik School Entrance Exam Over. Result In Early February.

Sainik School entrance exam results will be released within the first 10 days of February

Sainik School Society concluded the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2020 on January 5. The result for the entrance examination will be announced in early February.

Sainik School Society holds school entrance test for admission to class 6 and class 9. The examination is OMR-based and objective in nature.

The test administered to class 6 students carries 300 marks in total and that of class 9 carries 400 marks in total.

The medium of examination for class 6 entrance exam was English, Hindi, and the recognized official language of the state of student's residence. The entrance exam question paper for class 9 was set only in English.

As per the AISSEE 2020 schedule released by the School Society, the evaluation of answer scripts will be completed between January 12 and January 20, 2020 and the final merit list will be released between February 3 and February 7. The call letters will be released along with the merit list.

Sainik Schools which traditionally only admitted male students, opened application process for girls too this year with seats being filled at Sainik Schools in Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu. The decision was taken after success of a pilot project undertaken two years ago by the Defence Ministry for admission of girls in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram two years ago. Girl students were also admitted at Sainik School in Lucknow in 2018.

