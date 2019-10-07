Entrance Exam Registration Date Extended For Sainik School Sujanpur Tira

For all other Sainik schools the registration process has concluded.

Last date for submitting online applications for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for admission in class sixth and ninth in Sainik School of Sujanpur Tira in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has been extended to October 10.

In a statement, the school's acting principal, Lt Col Ashish Chaturvedi said the aspiring students might apply online till October 10.

For all other Sainik schools the registration process, for the entrance exam scheduled for January 5, has concluded.

The class 6 will be held in English and Hindi. The exam will be of 300 marks.

Class 9 entrance exam will be of 400 marks. The medium of the exam will be in English.

Since 2018, Sainik Schools have switched to OMR-based format for conducting the entrance exam. More details on the examination will be released later.

Sainik School admits only boys between the ages of 10 to 12 years for class 6 and between the ages of 13 to 15 years for class 9. Recently, Sainik schools have started admitting girl students. This year Sainik School in Chhingchhip, Mizoram will admit girl students.

