RSOS 10th, 12th Admit Card Released For October, November Exam 2018 @ Rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS 10th, 12th Admit Card Released For October, November Exam 2018

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released the admit cards for class 10th and class 12th exam which will be conducted in October and November 2018. The admit cards are available for download on the official website for RSOS. Students are advised to download the admit cards as early as possible to avoid the last minute rush.

RSOS 10th, 12th admit card 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for RSOS: www.rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link on the home page.

Step three: Click on the permission letter link for 10th/12th.

Step four: Enter your enrollment number or reference number in the space provided.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

After downloading your admit card, check that all details are mentioned correctly.

RSOS will conduct class 10th examination between October 22 and November 28, 2018 and will conduct class 12th exam between October 22 and December 3, 2018.

