Railway NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card Today For Phase 2? Region-Wise Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate Phase 2 exams to be held from June 13 to 20, 2026. Registered candidates can visit the official website of their zone to download the RRB NTPC UG call letter. The Phase 1 of the exam was conducted on May 7, 8, and 9, 2026. As per an official information, downloading of e-call letters starts four days prior to the exam date. With exam beginning on June 13, applicants can expect their hall tickets shortly.

Regional RRB Websites, Direct Link For NTPC UG Admit Card

Check the list of official websites for the following zone.

RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Allahabad: rrbpryj.gov.in RRB Bengaluru: rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Applicants can follow the steps given below to download the RRB NTPC UG admit card.

Visit the official RRB website of your respective zone

Click on the link indicating "RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card" under CEN 07/2025

Enter your registration number and password in the login window

Download the admit card PDF

The Railway call letter will inform candidates about the exam centre, date, shift timings, and important exam day instructions.

According to the official document, Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done at the exam centre to allow entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar, as per the official notification.