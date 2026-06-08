Railway NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2026 For Phase 2 Releasing Soon, Check Latest Update

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2026 for Phase 2 on June 9, 2026. Candidates appearing for the second phase of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be able to download their admit cards from the respective RRB regional websites by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 20, 2026, at designated examination centres across India.

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official RRB regional website.

Locate the recruitment notification under CEN 07/2025.

Click on the link for NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 e-Call Letter.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Complete the captcha verification and submit the details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2026

Candidates should carefully verify the following details after downloading the admit card:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature

Exam Date and Shift

Reporting Time

Examination Centre Name and Address

Exam-Day Instructions

Also Check: RRB UG City Intimation Slip 2026

Documents Required and Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence. A recent passport-size photograph may also be required.

Candidates should reach the examination centre 60 to 90 minutes before the reporting time. Electronic devices, calculators, smartwatches, study materials, and other prohibited items will not be allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates must also complete Aadhaar-based biometric verification at the centre and follow all instructions issued by the Railway Recruitment Board.