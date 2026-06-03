Railway Recruitment Board NTPC City Intimation Slip Out: Check Direct Link, Revised Exam Schedule

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued an important notification regarding the revised tentative schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate CBT-1 examination under CEN 07/2025. Candidates appearing for the examination will soon be able to check their exam city, date, and travel authority details through the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board has announced that the city intimation slip link will be activated 10 days before the examination date, while admit cards will be released four days before the exam. Candidates are also advised to complete Aadhaar verification before appearing for the examination.

Direct Link: RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip

RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Exam Dates

As per the official notice, the revised CBT-1 schedule for RRB NTPC Undergraduate posts includes June 13, 14, 15, 16, and 20, 2026. The board also confirmed that the examinations conducted on May 7, 8, and 9 have already been completed.

Candidates can access their exam city and date intimation slip through the official regional RRB portals. SC/ST candidates will also be able to download their travel authority passes once the link is activated.

RRB NTPC 2026: Important Guidelines

RRBs stated that e-call letters or admit cards will be made available four days before the respective examination date mentioned in the city intimation slip.

Candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card or an e-verified Aadhaar printout to the examination centre.

The board has made Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication mandatory at exam centres for smooth entry and verification.

Candidates have been advised to ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before the examination day.

They should also verify important details such as name, date of birth, photograph, address, and father's name in their Aadhaar records.

RRBs further warned candidates against fake job promises and advised them to rely only on the official RRB website for authentic updates regarding the recruitment process.