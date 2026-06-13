Railway NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Exam Date 2026 OUT, Know Admit Card Details

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative schedule for the second-stage Computer Based Test (CBT 2) under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate recruitment. The exam is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 06/2025 for various graduate-level posts.

As per the official notification, the Railway NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 10, 2026. Candidates who qualified in the CBT 1 will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Railway NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card and Exam City Slip

RRBs have informed that the link to view the exam city, examination date, and download the Travel Authority for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will be activated 10 days before the examination date.

The Railway NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 will be released four days prior to the examination datementioned in the city intimation slip. Candidates will be able to download their e-call letters through the respective regional RRB websites.

Applicants are advised to download their admit cards promptly after release and verify all details mentioned on the document.

Aadhaar Verification Mandatory for CBT 2 Candidates

According to the notification, Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be conducted at the examination centre before candidates are allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates must carry either their original Aadhaar card or a printout of their electronically verified Aadhaar.

The boards have advised candidates to ensure that their Aadhaar remains active and unlocked in the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) system. Those who have not completed Aadhaar authentication through the RRB application portal should do so before the examination.

RRBs have also cautioned candidates against fraudulent claims and unauthorised agents promising employment. The recruitment process is conducted strictly through the Computer Based Test system, and final selection is based solely on merit. Candidates should rely only on official RRB websites for authentic information and future updates.