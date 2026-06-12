Railway NTPC Result 2026 Out For Graduate Posts, Download Zone-Wise Merit List PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2026 for Graduate-level posts under CEN 06/2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2026, can now check their qualifying status through the official RRB websites. Along with the result, the board has also released the zone-wise merit list PDFs and CBT 1 cut-off marks.

Candidates who qualify in the first stage of the selection process will be eligible to appear for the CBT 2 exams.

How to Download RRB NTPC Result 2026 PDF?

Visit the official RRB website or the concerned regional RRB portal.

Click on the link for "RRB NTPC Graduate Result/Scorecard CEN 06/2025".

Download the CBT 1 result PDF.

Search for the registration number using the search function.

Verify the qualifying status.

Save the result PDF for future reference.

What After RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2026?

Candidates who have qualified in CBT 1 will be called for the CBT 2 examination, expected in July 2026. Candidates may also have to appear for subsequent stages such as the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Typing Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. This depends on the post. The final selection will be based on performance in all applicable stages of the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,810 vacancies across various posts, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (JAA), and Senior Clerk cum Typist.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Scorecard 2026 will be released separately on June 12, 2026, at 5 PM through the candidate login portal. To access the scorecard, candidates will need their Registration Number and Date of Birth.