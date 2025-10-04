RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Check Merit List Download Link, Expected Date

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the NTPC CBT-1 UG results in the second or third week of October, 2025. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in. Those applying for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk will need to appear for the CBT-II while other posts - Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist have a "Typing Skill Test" as the second stage of the selection process. After clearing both stages, you will be required to visit the presribed location for document verification and medical examination. Once selected, you will become eligible for "active service in Railway Engineers' Unit of Territorial Army".

SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) category candidates visiting the authorities for any examination or document verificaiton will be provided a "free sleeper class railway pass".

E-call letters for stage 2 examination and document verification (if appicable) will be allowed to download on the official website of concerned RRBs.

Of the total 3,445 vacancies, 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 posts for Account Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 posts for Trains Clerk. These posts fall under pay level 2 and 3 with initial salary of Rs. 21,700 for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Rs. 19,900 for other posts.

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website of the railway board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025" to check the scorecard and result respectively.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Merit List will be available for download here - "RRB NTP UG Result"

Exam Details

The RRB NTPC UG exam had a total of 100 multiple choice questions with 40 questions specified for General Awareness, 30 each for Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. It was held for a total of 90 minutes and a negative marking of 1/3 of the mark was applicable per question.

The board released the answer key and response sheets for the examination on September 15, 2025 and objection period ended on September 20, 2025.