Railway Junior Engineer Admit Card 2026 Out For CBT 2: Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB JE Admit Card 2026 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the examination on July 2, 2026, can now download their hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites by logging in with their registration details. The admit cards were made available on June 28, 2026, four days before the examination. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

RRB JE Admit Card 2026: Shift Timings

The CBT 2 examination will be held in online mode at various exam centres across the country on July 2, 2026. The exam will be conducted in three shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Shift 2: 12:45 PM to 2:15 PM

Shift 3: 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM

How to Download RRB JE Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official regional RRB website.

Click on the "Download Junior Engineer CBT 2 Hall Ticket CEN 05/2025" link.

Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Fill in the captcha code.

Click on Submit.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. They are advised to reach the examination centre before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket to complete the verification process smoothly.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical Supervisor, and Metallurgical Assistant. Candidates who qualify CBT 2 will move on to the next stages, including Document Verification (DV) and the Medical Examination.