Railway Group D Exam 2025 City Slip: Expected Soon, Here's Direct Link To Download

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the RRB Group D city intimation slip and admit card for 2025. Once released, candidates can access them on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

The online examination, scheduled to begin on November 17, 2025, aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various posts such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant, Pointsman, and others.

Candidates will be able to check their exam city details through the links available on the official RRB websites. According to the notification, the admit card for the Group D exam will be made available approximately four days before the exam date.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

Visit the official RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Click on the link titled "RRB Group D Exam City and Date Link."

Enter the required login credentials.

Your RRB Group D exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download and print the slip for future reference.

Once released, candidates can also obtain the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 from their respective regional RRB websites using their registered credentials. The city slip will include details such as the exam city, date, and shift timing.

The RRB Group D exam will comprise a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. For each incorrect response, one-third of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted.

Candidates qualifying in the CBT will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by Document Verification and a Medical Examination.

The selection process is designed to assess both the candidates' aptitude and physical fitness.