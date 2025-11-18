RRB Group D Exam Date OUT: New Schedule Announced; City Slip To Be Released Tomorrow

RRB Group D Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the revised schedule for the Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). The examination will now be conducted from November 27, 2025 to January 16, 2026, according to an official notice issued by the Board.



The exam was earlier scheduled to begin on November 17 but was postponed due to a court case related to the recruitment process. The revised dates were finalised after the court delivered its order last week.

City Slip Tomorrow, Admit Card Four Days Before Exam

RRB said that candidates' exam city and date information will be released by November 19, 2025. Along with the city slip, the SC/ST free travel authority will also be made available.

Admit cards will be issued four days prior to the exam date. For instance, candidates scheduled to appear on November 27 can download their admit cards on November 23 or 24.

Aadhaar Mandatory For Entry

Candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card or a printed, e-verified Aadhaar to the exam centre. RRB will conduct Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the venue.

Those who have not completed Aadhaar verification are advised to log in to rrbapply.gov.in and authenticate their identity to avoid delays during entry. Candidates who verified Aadhaar during the application process should ensure that their Aadhaar is unlocked in the UIDAI system before reaching the centre.

Posts To Be Filled

The Group D recruitment drive will fill various technical and operational positions in the Railways, including:

Assistant (S&T), Assistant (Workshop), Assistant Bridge, Assistant Carriage & Wagon, Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical), Assistant Operations (Electrical), Assistant P-Way, Assistant TL & AC (Workshop), Assistant TL & AC, Assistant Track Machine, Assistant TRD, Pointsman B, and Track Maintainer-IV.

Exam Mode

The exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode, it will be of 90 minutes, comprising 100 questions:

General Science- 25

Mathematics- 25

General Intelligence & Reasoning- 30

General Awareness & Current Affairs- 20

Each incorrect answer will result in a one-third negative mark. The Board will apply normalisation to calculate final scores. Candidates equal to three times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR: 40%

EWS: 40%

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 30%

SC: 30%

ST: 30%

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (single stage)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Criteria For Male Candidates