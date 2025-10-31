Results For CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation To Be Out On November 3, Check Timings

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) Final, Intermediate and Foundation exam held in September 2025 by November 3, 2025. The results for the Final and Intermediate exam will be out by 2 pm on November 3, 2025. The results for CA Foundation will be announced by 5 pm on November 3, 2025.

Once released, students can check and download their result from the official website of the institute - icai.nic.in. They will be required to enter their registration number along with the roll number to check the results.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Steps to download results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the institute's result section - icai.nic.in/caresult.

Students who score an overall score of 70 per cent or more will be given a 'Pass with Distinction.' Those who fail to clear any one group will be allowed to reappear in the next exam cycle.

The result is crucial for those planning to participate in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive.

After the announcement of the results, ICAI will begin the process of revaluation and verification.