Delhi Government To Engage Schools In 'Constitution At 70' Campaign

The programmes in schools, engaging the students, as part of the campaign will begin from July.

To connect young citizens with the values enshrined in the Constitution of India, Delhi government is launching a campaign called "Constitution at 70" from January 25 to November 26, 2019. According to Deputy education minister Manish Sisodia, the campaign is aimed to connect young citizens with the values in the Constitution of India, particularly those enshrined in its Preamble, so that they can acknowledge and imbibe them in their everyday life and become a politically aware and empowered citizen.

"On one hand, we have students coming out of schools uninspired and ill-equipped to understand civics issues, on the other hand, communities face governance and development issues that could be addressed only through citizen engagement," Mr Sisodia said in a letter.

The campaign plans to involve all students of Classes 6 to 12 of all schools (Government and Private) of Delhi.

The campaign will be built around 6 main themes: Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, Secular and Democratic.

'Considering the fact that Annual board exams (and also internal exams) will commence from mid-February, likely general election in April-May and mid-term exam for the session 2019-20 during September, the campaign will have to be planned in staggered manner', the letter said.

The programmes in schools, engaging the students, as part of the "Constitution at 70" campaign will begin from July.

Every week, from July onwards, according the letter from Mr Sisodia, one Social Science or Political Science period should be used for preparation by the students on the theme of the month under the guidance of their respective teacher.

"Theme of the month would be centrally decided and communicated in advance," it said.

The letter also asked to conduct a half day activity in schools where students can participate in panel discussion, presentation on their findings, role play, etc..

Read also:

'Re-Introduce No-Detention Policy After Systematic Change In Education Sector': Manish Sisodia

105 Schools In Delhi Asked To Put On Hold Nursery Admission Process

IIIT Delhi's Centre Aims To Improve Policing In The Capital

Click here for more Education News