IIIT Delhi's Centre Aims To Improve Policing In The Capital

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal inaugrating the Centre

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal inaugurated the "Centre for Technology and Policing" today Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D). This research centre is aimed to improve policing in the capital and to strengthen Delhi Police with cutting-edge technology in the field of crime prevention and control.

According to IIIT-D, the Centre will assist the concerned department in criminal's identification, law and order management, cyber policing, traffic management, and combating terrorist activities using Artificial Intelligence (AI), social media analysis, biometrics, image processing, big data, and network forensics.

The idea is to research and develop technology and programmes with the use of advanced IT solutions to empower the Delhi Police to help and safeguard the lives of citizens of Delhi, said a statement from the Institute.

The Centre would also train police personnel to acquire knowledge in using the latest tools and techniques to aid other aspects of policing like traffic management, disaster management, urban crime, and terrorism.

"The opening of this unique research centre will definitely improve the ability to control the criminal activities. I am pleased to know that the centre shall also train police personnel with up-to-date knowledge and the latest tools," Mr Baijal said while congratulating IIIT-D for the initiative.

"Today we have a new challenge at hand the criminals are more tech savvy then ever and out cops are were not trained in that department til now and it is challenging for them to tackle these situations, to answer this question, Delhi Police is in the process of modernizing its operations and actively exploring the possibility of using cutting-edge technology to deal with crime and maintain law and order," Prof Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT-Delhi said while explaining more about the Centre.

