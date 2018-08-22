Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates New Phase II Building At IIIT Delhi Campus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates New Phase II Building At IIIT Delhi Campus

Indraprastha Institute of Information and Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D) celebrated the inauguration of its Phase-II in Delhi Campus on 21st August 2018. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the new building of IIIT-D in its campus. On this occasion, Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Education, Delhi, were also present there.

The ceremony started around 11'0 clock with a warm welcome of Chief Guests followed by a tour of the Phase II campus and the unveiling of the Plaque.

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia taking a tour of the Phase II campus

Currently, the institute has a fully-developed infrastructure, spread in 25 acres in Phase III of Okhla Industrial Estate. The campus which includes lecture halls, classrooms, research labs, instruction labs, boys' hostel, girls' hostel, dining and student centre, tennis court, basketball court, and volleyball, etc., accounts for the total built-up area of 33, 000 sqm. In 2015, the institute felt the need to expand its campus and improve the infrastructure to deliver the students better education and training.

Throwing light on the reason behind Phase II campus development, Professor Pankaj Jalote, Director of IIIT-D, said "Thanks CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for gracing the inauguration ceremony with their kind presence. I would like to express my gratitude to you both for providing us with the complete support in building up Phase II in such a short span of time." he further commented.

The founding stone for this development at IIIT-Delhi campus was laid by Manish Sisodia in May 2015. New Academic Block, Lecture Hall Block, Residential (Faculty Residence) Block, Hostel Block H1, Hostel Block H2, and Sports Block are built in the campus and collectively called Phase II. The eight-storey New Academic Block which has 4 hundred-seater lecture halls, 58 labs, 116 faculty rooms and office spaces is fully operational since August 2017. The 11-storeyed Hostel Block H1 which has 21 married accommodation facility and 197 double-seater rooms is functional since Feb 2018. The Residential faculty has 12 stories with 44 flats, which are occupied since March this year.

The six-storey Lecture Hall Block with one 500-seater and two 300-seater lecture theatres, classrooms, and instructions labs is completed and will be put to use now onwards. The eleven-storey Hostel block H2 will soon be completed and will have 227 double-seater rooms along with three hostel extension blocks. Moreover, the Sports Block will have four storeys with specialized walling in two squash courts, badminton court, swimming pool, gymnasium, yoga room, multi-purpose hall and several well-furnished guest rooms.

This second phase of IIIT-Delhi campus will also have solar power plants in all its new buildings with a capacity of around 160KWp. Almost 95% of the construction and furnishing works is already completed.

Appreciating the state-of-the-art infrastructure of IIIT-Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi, congratulated the Professor Jalote and the management of the institute. He said, "Congratulations to the Director, Management, as well as the students for this new campus. The institute has now bigger capacity to provide quality education and dedicated training to the students. The institute is fully equipped with all amenities to create a productive study environment. We envisioned the institutes and colleges in Delhi to become globally renowned knowledge centres for the students worldwide. We are looking forward to such developments and innovations in all Delhi institutes which would make them counted under the list of Top Ten Institutes in the world.

On the completion of IIIT-D Phase II, Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM said, "In 2015, I laid the foundation of this newly built Phase II building here and wished to see the students from all walks of life getting world-class education. Today, the dream has come true after 2.5 years since the first thought. It's the first time that we witnessed that a Minister who once marked the beginning of a construction project is also present at its inauguration ceremony. It's definitely a moment of pride for Delhi Govt. as well as the IIIT-D. "

