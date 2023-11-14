Registrations With Late Fees Begins For Design Entrance Exam, Check Details

Registrations for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) with late fee began today i.e November 14, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIT Bombay and register online for the UCEED and CEED exams. The last date for online registration with late fee is November 20, 2023.

The scores of the UCEED is used for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Many other institutes also recognise the UCEED score card for admissions to their BDes programme. Scores from the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) are eligible to apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes. The examinations have been scheduled for January 21, 2024.

Only those students who have qualified class 12 (or equivalent) in 2023 in all subjects or are appearing in 2024 in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities) for the first time are eligible to appear for the UCEED 2024.

The UCEED-CEED office, IIT Bombay does not provide information about the criteria for postgraduate admission and award of scholarship/assistance at different institutes. Candidates can check the information on the official websites of the respective institutes.