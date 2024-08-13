Registrations For NEET UG Counselling To Begin Tomorrow, Check Schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin with the registration process for the NEET UG counselling 2024 from tomorrow, August 14, 2024. Candidates who have qualified the undergraduate medical entrance exam will be able to register for the counselling process for MBBS, BDS, BSc (Nursing) courses from tomorrow.

As per the official schedule, the Round 1 registration process will begin from August 14 and conclude on August 21, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility will open on August 16 and will continue till August 20, 2024. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 21 to August 22, 2024. The results will be announced on August 23. Candidates will be required to report/join from August 24 to 29, 2024. The verification of candidates who join after the first allotment has been scheduled from August 30-31, 2024.

The Round 2 registration process will be held from September 4-5, 2024. The process of seat allotment and verification will be conducted from September 11-12, 2024. Candidates allotted the seats will be asked to report/ join by September 14-20, 2024.

The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats.

The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100 per cent deemed university seats.

The final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam was released on July 26.