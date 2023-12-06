Registrations For January Session Company Secretaries Entrance Test To End Soon

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the registrations for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on December 15, 2023. The registrations are ongoing for the January 2024 session of the CSEET.

The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries professional course and is scheduled for January 6, 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI to register for the exam. The institute will also share a link of CSEET preparatory classes to the candidates once they register for the entrance exam.

Eligibility

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam in the upcoming board exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.

Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

The institute also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.