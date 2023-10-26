Registrations For CLAT 2024 Underway, Check Details Of New Exam Pattern

Common Law Admission Test.

Registrations are underway for filling the applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 that is conducted for admission to various National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs to register for the exam by November 3, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023. The date for the release of the admit cards will be notified later.



Candidates from the general category are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 4,000 for completing the application form. The registration fee for the SC, ST and Below Poverty Line (BPL) candidates is Rs 3,500. In addition to this, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for question papers. The candidates need to fill preference for the NLUs to which they are seeking admission.



The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam that is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities.



Syllabus and format for CLAT 2024

As part of its ongoing efforts to make the Common Law Admission Test a more student-friendly and accessible examination, the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities released the following mandate.



The undergraduate CLAT 2024, for admissions to the undergraduate courses that commence in the academic year 2024-2025 at the participating National Law Universities will comprise 120 questions instead of 150 as in previous years.



Candidates will have 2 hours to complete the test, as in previous years.



The 120 questions will continue to be organised into five sections that is English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.



There shall be no change in the syllabus and number of questions for the Postgraduate CLAT 2024.