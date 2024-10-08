Registrations Begin For ICSIs Certificate Course On Forensic Audit

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is offering a course on Forensic Audit (FORA) for interested and eligible aspirants. Registrations for the course started from October 7 and would conclude on November 4, 2024. The course will give professionals in-depth knowledge of the fraud risks, market trends, regulatory requirements and practical nuances while performing the Forensic Audit.

It will be offered through online live webinars with interactive sessions. The recordings of live sessions, reference material and PPTs will be made available on ICSI - LMS platform for one year, which can be accessed as per convenience of candidates. Around 15-20 hours of training will be provided through once in a week live session classes. Each session will be of 2 hours approx.

The classes for the eighth batch of the certificate course will begin from November 11, 2024.

The course is open for candidates who are member of ICSI, student of ICSI Executive programme or higher and candidates having a graduation in any stream from a recognised university.

Candidates will be required to pass an MCQ based assessment and a project report for successful completion of online training.

Applicants will be assessed based on 50 per cent weightage of MCQ test and 50 per cent on project report. Upon successful completion of the course, candidates will be awarded with a certificate.

A course fee of Rs 20,000 will be required for the application process.

Forensic Audit is having an imperative role in assisting the corporates for maintaining efficiency and merit.