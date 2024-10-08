Advertisement

Registrations Begin For ICSIs Certificate Course On Forensic Audit

Registrations for the course started from October 7 and would conclude on November 4, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Registrations Begin For ICSIs Certificate Course On Forensic Audit
he classes for the certificate course will begin from November 11, 2024.
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is offering a course on Forensic Audit (FORA) for interested and eligible aspirants. Registrations for the course started from October 7 and would conclude on November 4, 2024. The course will give professionals in-depth knowledge of the fraud risks, market trends, regulatory requirements and practical nuances while performing the Forensic Audit.

It will be offered through online live webinars with interactive sessions. The recordings of live sessions, reference material and PPTs will be made available on ICSI - LMS platform for one year, which can be accessed as per convenience of candidates. Around 15-20 hours of training will be provided through once in a week live session classes. Each session will be of 2 hours approx.

The classes for the eighth batch of the certificate course will begin from November 11, 2024. 

The course is open for candidates who are member of  ICSI, student of ICSI Executive programme or higher and candidates having a graduation in any stream from a recognised university.

Candidates will be required to pass an MCQ based assessment and a project report for successful completion of online training.

Applicants will be assessed based on 50 per cent weightage of MCQ test and 50 per cent on project report. Upon successful completion of the course, candidates will be awarded with a certificate. 

A course fee of Rs 20,000 will be required for the application process.  

Forensic Audit is having an imperative role in assisting the corporates for maintaining efficiency and merit. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICSI, ICSI Certificate Courses, Forensic Audit
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
University Body To Award PhD Excellence Citations To Recognise Outstanding Research
Registrations Begin For ICSIs Certificate Course On Forensic Audit
NCERT Books Will Now Be Available On Amazon As Well
Next Article
NCERT Books Will Now Be Available On Amazon As Well
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com