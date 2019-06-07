Rajasthan Board (RBSE) 8th Result Declared: Direct Link

RBSE 8th Result, Rajasthan Board 8th result declared: Direct Link

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the class 8th results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In order to check the RBSE result, candidates have to log in to the result portal using their roll number. Candidates are suggested to save a copy of the 8th result. Original mark sheet and document will be issued to the candidates soon.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result Link

RBSE had conducted the class 8th board exam from March 14 to March 29.

RBSE 8th Result: Know How To Check

Close to 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Last year, the RBSE 8th class results were released on May 10.

Students should note that the RBSE 8th result is not available on the exam result portal of Rajasthan, rajresults.nic.in. Usually this portal hosts the class 12 and class 10th board results only.

For other major board exams like class 5th and class 8th, students have to find the result link from the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

